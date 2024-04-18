John Travolta is getting support from his daughter! On Thursday, the famed actor, 70, stepped out for the 30th anniversary screening of his cult classic film, Pulp Fiction, alongside his 24-year-old daughter, Ella Travolta.

The father-daughter duo looked sharp for the event, with the elder Travolta pairing jeans with a black blazer and the younger opting for a floral midi dress.

"Oh my gosh, it's surreal," Ella told ET's Cassie DiLaura of attending the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night screening of Pulp Fiction with her dad. "It's amazing. We've been having fun the whole ride over here, so it's gonna be really nice."

Ella and John Travolta at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night screening of 'Pulp Fiction.' - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In his interview with ET, John revealed that Ella had to wait until she was 18 to watch him portray Vincent Vega in the 1994 thriller. When she finally got to see it, John said, "She loved all of it. She's a film buff. She has good taste in film. She's got it."

Ella confirmed her dad's statement, adding, "Obviously, I spent my whole life hearing about it and seeing clips of it, but then when I saw it, it's a perfect movie. It's the definition of a perfect movie. It's inspiring for someone who is aspiring to be an actress."

As for her dad's iconic dance moves in the flick -- which he co-starred in alongside Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis -- Ella praised, "Amazing. 11 out of 10."

Ella and John Travolta at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night screening of 'Pulp Fiction.' - Amy Sussman/Getty Images

John shares Ella, along with 13-year-old Benjamin, with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer at age 57. The couple also had a son, Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16.

Watch the video below for more on the Travolta family.

RELATED CONTENT: