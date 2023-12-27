John Travolta is celebrating the holidays with a fun family trip to a winter wonderland.

The two-time Oscar-nominated movie star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a festive message for fans, while spending time with his two kids -- daughter Ella Bleu, 23, and son Benjamin, 13.

The trio -- dressed in winter gear -- bundled up against the cold while celebrating the holiday on some ski slopes, and they posed together for a beaming family photo.

"Merry Christmas to everyone, we love you!!" Travolta captioned the heartfelt snapshot.

Travolta shares his two kids with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer at age 57.

The wholesome Christmas post comes a month after a screening of his new Disney+ film The Shepherd, where Travolta revealed a near-death experience that inspired his involvement with the project.

Back in 1992, Travolta was flying a corporate jet with his family on board when he experienced "a total electrical failure" during the flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Rockland, Maine, on Thanksgiving Day.

"I knew what it felt like to absolutely think you're going to die," the 69-year-old actor recalled (via Variety) during the London screening. "I had two good jet engines, but I had no instruments, no electric, nothing. And I thought it was over."

According to The Washington Post, Preston was on board with their then-7-month-old son, Jett, who died in 2009 following a seizure. They were headed to their island vacation home in Maine to celebrate Jett's first Thanksgiving.

Just when Travolta thought he was going to crash the Gulfstream II turbojet, he said a "miracle" occurred. "And then as if by a miracle, we descended as per the rules to lower altitude. I saw the Washington D.C. monument and identified that Washington National Airport was next to it and I made a landing."

This near-death experience (he was 38 at the time) is what inspired Travolta to adapt Frederick Forsyth's 1975 novel, The Shepherd, into the Disney+ film of the same name. The book tells the story of a young Royal Air Force pilot flying home for Christmas. Similar to Travolta's distressing tale, the young pilot, Freddie Hooke (portrayed by Ben Radcliffe), also suffers total electrical failure. Freddie's miracle? A pilot (played by Travolta), who shows up out of nowhere and guides the young pilot to a safe landing.

"When I read [Forsyth's] book, it resonated even more because of this experience I had personally had," Travolta explained.

