As a father of 12, Nick Cannon took Christmas to a whole new level of festive fun, thanks to a thoughtful and personalized gift from Bre Tiesi, the mother of his 17-month-old son, Legendary Love.

Bre surprised the Masked Singer host with a custom Monopoly board named "Cannonopoly," featuring all 12 of his children.

The Selling Sunset star shared a glimpse of the unique gift on her Instagram Stories on Dec. 25, revealing a game box adorned with a collage photo of Nick and his extensive brood. Bre captioned the image, "And my favorite gift I've given."

Instagram

In addition to Legendary Love, Cannon is a father to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He shares 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and 13-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa, while his children Golden "Sagon," Powerful, and Rise are with Brittany Bell. Nick also has a 15-month-old daughter named Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

Last December marked the arrival of his youngest, 12-month-old daughter Halo, with Alyssa Scott. This followed the heartbreaking loss of their 5-month-old son Zen to brain cancer.

This Christmas, Cannon embraced the role of Santa Claus, showcasing his holiday spirit through multiple family photo shoots shared on his Instagram. One video depicted the 43-year-old donning a Santa suit as he posed with Abby and their three kids. In another post, Nick sported a red-and-white hat, sharing laughter with Brittany and their children.

However, the festive season wasn't without its challenges. Earlier in the year, Nick candidly admitted to some hiccups, including losing track of personalized Mother's Day cards for the six mothers of his children.

On the May 15 episode of The Daily Cannon, he humorously shared, "As I'm writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. So, when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama—see if I would just got some generic s--t that everybody else got, that wouldn't have happened."

Last month, while talking with ET backstage at the 2023 Soul Train Awards, Cannon said he was ready for his "favorite time of year.”

"Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," he quipped, adding that he looks forward to making it a special time of year for his children. "It's all about the kids so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days."

RELATED CONTENT: