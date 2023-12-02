Disneyland is not cheap. Just ask Nick Cannon.

The 43-year-old TV personality appeared on The Breakfast Club and admitted that he drops some $200,000 a year to take his 12 kids to The Happiest Place on Earth. It didn't always used to be this way. Cannon says he used to get the hookup when he served as host of the park's Christmas morning parade from 2009 to 2019.

"So, I used to get that Disney bag. They were perks," he said. "So, all of that stuff was free. It's no longer free, and I only had two kids then [twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey]. I'm literally at Disneyland once a month, and to move around Disney, I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland."

Cannon shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with Carey; Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen, and Golden Sagon, with Brittany Bell; as well as Beautiful Zeppelin and twins Zion and Zillion, with podcast co-host Abby De La Rosa. The youngest of his kids are Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott; Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx, with LaNisha Cole. He also welcomed his late son, Zen, with Scott.

And it's not just the price of admission. It's everything else that comes with visiting the theme park.

"Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if you're trying to stay in the hotel," he said. "It's not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations."

In hilarious fashion, Cannon pleaded with Mickey Mouse to hook him up again.

"I used to be an employee," he exclaimed.

No word if Cannon's spending the holiday season at Disneyland, but he did tell ET that he's ready for his "favorite time of year," which means dusting off his Santa Claus suit and making his rounds.

"Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," he quipped, adding that he looks forward to making it a special time of year for his children. "It's all about the kids so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days."

