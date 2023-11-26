Nick Cannon Reveals Holiday Plans With His 12 Kids (Exclusive)

Nick Cannon is basking in the familial joy at the 2023 Soul Train Awards before he gears up for a busy holiday season!

Talking with ET backstage at this year's ceremony, Cannon gushed about being surrounded by friends and peers during the most soulful night of the year. Sunday's awards show on BET was a reimagined ceremony that gave stars and audiences an intimate, unforgettable, soulful Hollywood party, celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand.

According to Cannon, the network definitely came through with the perfect vibes.

"It's like a family reunion, and with that good energy, the vibration is right," the Masked Singer host shared. "I mean, [the] soulfulness and then all the people that I come up with and really just get a chance to catch up with -- you don't get to see them all the time, so I love the energy of [the Soul Train Awards]."

Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

Cannon's appearance at the awards show is an eventful night out before the dad of 12 gears up for a packed holiday season.

The radio personality told ET he's ready for his "favorite time of year," which means dusting off his Santa Claus suit and making his rounds.

"Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," he quipped, adding that he looks forward to making it a special time of year for his children. "It's all about the kids so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days."

The Daily Cannon host shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen, and Golden Sagon, with Brittany Bell; as well as Beautiful Zeppelin and twins Zion and Zillion, with podcast co-host Abby De La Rosa. The youngest of his kids are Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott; Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx, with LaNisha Cole. He also welcomed his late son, Zen, with Scott.

But before Cannon can don his red suit and hat, he's got business to take care of. The media mogul shared with ET that he has a new show coming out, one that allows the star to give a helping hand to "the next generation of talent."

"I'm on my network swag, you know how we do. We got a new show that we're launching with VH1 called Future Superstars; it's really about all the next generation of talent," Cannon revealed. "I've been kind of cultivating a lot of the young talent here, as well as launching that show."

The new reality series documentary follows Cannon as he mentors up-and-comers in the music industry by sharing what he's learned, allowing them to showcase their talent and diving deep into each artist's personal story.

The docuseries will showcase the remarkable talents of nine emerging artists: Big Boss Vette, DW Flame, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Jilly, Klondike Blonde, Pop Money, Symba and Trae Two Three. Each half-hour episode will focus on the unique musical abilities and personal journeys of each artist. The series finale will take a look back at the artists' progression throughout the season.

Cannon explained that he was inspired by his "personal journey" to step into the space as a "curator lending a platform to the next generation of superstars."

"So, where we once would have seen the VH1 Behind the Music at the end of someone's career, this is almost the origin story of all of these emerging superstars," he said. "We already working on season 2, so it's an outstanding platform."

Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars airs Tuesdays on VH1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 2023 Soul Train Awards premiered Sun, Nov 26 on BET and BET HER.

