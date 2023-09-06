Nick Cannon is getting in on all the jokes about his ever-growing blended family.

The 42-year-old media personality took to TikTok on Tuesday to have some fun at his own expense. In the short clip, Cannon sits at a table as he jots notes onto a pad on top of a clipboard. The camera zooms onto the screen of the actor's phone as he gets a call from "Baby Mama #25." But instead of a regular ringtone, Baby Mama #25's call is announced by the repeated proclamation that "It's time to pay child support."

Cannon let's the voice note play a few times before he simply ignores the call and goes back to his writing. "Sorry, I can’t talk right now….📵" the video's caption reads.

Cannon has become a popular topic for jokes and conversation as he's fathered 12 children with six women over the last 12 years, with five of those kids currently under the age of 1.

The podcast host shares 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. He also shares Rise, 11 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell as well as Beautiful, 9 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 2, with Abby De La Rosa. The youngest of his kids are Halo, 8 months, with Alyssa Scott, along with Legendary, 1, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx, 11 months, with LaNisha Cole. He also welcomed his late son, Zen, with Scott.

He's been exceptionally candid about his large family, regularly making headlines as he shares how he tries to be present in all of his children's lives.

Back in May, he fired back at being called a "deadbeat dad" while revealing his jaw-dropping annual salary.

"I've been villainized," Cannon told the Los Angeles Times regarding scrutiny over his many partners and kids. "I hear all the time: 'You can’t be present for all those children.' So therefore I get this deadbeat dad title."

After refuting a report in November that he paid $3 million in child support per year, claiming the figure was actually much higher, Cannon said that $3 million is "not a lot of money."

"When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year," he told the Times, clarifying that, yes, he does earn as much.

"Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10 -- times three. Because he does a lot," The Masked Singer host shared.

While Cannon has long been open about his polyamorous lifestyle -- once referring to it as "consensual non-monogamy" -- he shared an update on how he decides where to sleep each night.

"A lot of times it's whichever of them has called me that day, to be honest," he admitted. "I am such a creature of habit. I like who like me."

And while he admitted to feeling guilty about having limited time with each of his kids, he does his best to make each moment count. "It's not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you," he said. "If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate."

In the end, Cannon feels he's in good fatherly company. Eddie Murphy has 10 kids with five different women, while Clint Eastwood has eight children with at least five partners, among other examples.

"I mean, Muhammad Ali had a bunch of kids and he was the greatest fighter there ever was," he said. "Bob Marley got more kids than I got. These are great men."

Obviously, Cannon has come around to see the funnier side of things, as evidenced by his TikTok.

