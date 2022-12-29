Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12: A Guide to All of His Kids
Nick Cannon is a father of 12!
On Thursday, Alyssa Scott shared that she and Cannon had welcomed their second child together on Dec. 14, a daughter named Halo Marie.
The couple previously welcomed their late son, Zen, back in June 2021. A few months later, Cannon announced on his since-canceled eponymous daytime talk show that 5-month-old Zen died of brain cancer and a subsequent tumor.
The new baby news comes just over a month after Cannon welcomed his 11th child -- his third with Abby De La Rosa.
Cannon's growing family all started after he married Mariah Carey in 2008. Though the pair split in 2016, they share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. It was then that Cannon's "unorthodox" approach to dating and child rearing began, with Cannon going on to welcome 10 more children by five other women.
In the wake of Cannon's latest baby announcement, ET is giving you a guide to the 42-year-old TV personality's growing family.
Mariah Carey
Cannon and Carey married in 2008, and in April of 2011, they welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan. Though the couple divorced in 2016, Cannon has continued to co-parent with Carey and remain a constant part of the twins' lives.
Brittany Bell
In February 2017, Cannon welcomed son Golden Sagon with Bell. The pair would later welcome a daughter, Powerful Queen, 1, in December 2020, and another son, Rise Messiah, on Sept. 23, 2022.
Abby De La Rosa
In June 2021, Cannon welcomed his next set of twins, fathering Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa. In November 2022, the pair welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin.
Alyssa Scott
In June 2021, Cannon welcomed Zen, with Scott. Zen tragically died in December at just 5 months old, after a battle with brain cancer. In December 2022, Cannon and Scott welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Halo Marie.
Bre Tiesi
In January 2022, just a month after Zen's death, Cannon revealed that he was expecting his eighth child with the model-turned-real estate reality star. They welcomed their son, Legendary, in July.
LaNisha Cole
The Masked Singer host announced that he and photographer LaNisha Cole had welcomed their first child together on Sept. 15, 2022, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
While it's been difficult for many to understand how Cannon juggles a busy career and his growing family, he told ET last month that he dedicates his "entire day" to his children.
"It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario," Cannon explained. "I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I'm blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model."
