Coco Jones had a humble reaction to being asked about her five GRAMMY Award nominations, announced earlier this week.

Talking with ET from the red carpet of the 2023 Soul Train Awards, the "ICU" singer said she could not be more thankful and blessed for her nominations, which include nods in the Best R&B Song and Best R&B Album.

"I have worked a really long time and I think when it rains, it pours," she said. "When God says it's your time, he means it."

And for Jones -- who also earned six nominations at the Soul Train Awards -- it is pouring.

On top of four nominations in the R&B category at the GRAMMY Awards, Jones was honored in the elite and elusive Best New Artist category. She is nominated alongside newcomers like Ice Spice, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monet and Jelly Roll.

"I'm just so grateful," Jones continued, adding that she has already started to think about what she will wear to the GRAMMYS, still almost three months away.

Getty Images

"Truthfully, I'm just on cloud nine still," she said. "I'm trying to like catch my breath and remind myself that I'm not only going to be there -- which is going to be amazing -- but I'm nominated there."

"I pray I leave there with something because that is the ultimate, ultimate accolade," Jones told ET.

At the Sunday night awards ceremony, Jones received nominations Best New Artist, Best Music Video, Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award.

