If you're still wondering if R&B music is dead, Coco Jones would like your attention! The "ICU" singer graced the stage of the Broccoli City annual music fest on Saturday, where she put on an unforgettable show featuring her own singles and iconic hits of the past -- all in the pouring rain.

The 25-year-old delighted fans with a performance of SWV's "Rain" as she and the audience were literally rained on, a performance that Jones noted was "giving '90s R&B realness" in her accompanying Instagram post.

Despite the weather drenching Jones, she proved exactly why she earned this year's Best New Artist title at the BET Awards as she performed her hit single, "ICU," and more from her latest EP, What I Didn’t Tell You. Her hard work was well-appreciated by her fans, who showered her with cheers and praise as they chanted her name.

"Thank y'all so much, Broccoli City," Jones added in her Instagram post.

The love continued in the Bel-Air star's comments! Power actress Naturi Naughton wrote, "I am just so proud of you! I don't even know you, sis... but seeing you shine makes me smile! Keep shining, Brown Skinned Girl. We, chocolate girls, are lit."

Justin Timberlake, whom Jones recently collaborated with for the remix to her chart-topping single, "ICU," commented, "VOCALS. Too good" with a fire emoji. Even BET's official account gave their Best New Artist some recognition, writing, "You really snapped! We're so proud of you."

Jones spoke with ET ahead of the release of her remix with Timberlake, gushing about working with the former *NSYNC member, who also hails from Tennessee.

"It was so amazing watching him, like, just be a creative, and collaborating on ideas," Jones said of working with Timberlake.

She explained that the Man of the Woods artist recorded his tracks separately before coming into the studio to add last-minute final touches with her.

"I feel like the song itself is nostalgic, so having his voice on it and that soul, that element he brings, it's gonna be amazing," she shared.

The singer joked that she doesn't know how the collaboration happened but gushed that Timberlake is "such a legend" who "really supports me, so I'm really happy to have this collaboration."

"I feel like it's gonna shake y'all up," she added. "[He's] so cool and chill like me, you know? He gives me, 'I'm doing this for fun, but life is so much bigger,' you know? And when people get too absorbed in all of this, they just lose their humanity. So he's a normal human like me."

The "ICU" remix is now available for streaming.

RELATED CONTENT:

Coco Jones Confirms Justin Timberlake 'ICU' Remix Collab (Exclusive)

Coco Jones Opens Up About 'Humbling' Journey to Fame at BET Awards

Coco Jones Vows to Stop Writing Music About Men: Here's Why (Exclusive)

Coco Jones Shares Emotional Reaction After Winning Best New Artist at BET Awards (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery