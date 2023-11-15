It's time for the most soulful night of the year -- the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards!

On Wednesday, BET announced that Emmy Award-winning actress, musical artist, producer, and entrepreneur Keke Palmer will serve as this year's hostess with the mostest as the show films at a new venue in Los Angeles, California.

"Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multihyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today. We can't wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party," said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. "BET gave Keke her first talk show, where she made history as the youngest talk show host in television, and today we are honored to have her back on the 'Soul Train Awards' stage. As always, expect our star-studded slate of soulful artists and can't-miss moments to illuminate your screens for a night dedicated to soul music."

The network previously announced that this year's ceremony will be reimagined into an intimate, unforgettable Soulful Hollywood party, celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand. The event will include a lineup of performances, memorable moments and appearances from the biggest stars in Black culture and entertainment, while remaining true to its commitment of highlighting the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the 1970s to present day.

Not only will Palmer lead the night's festivities, but she'll also grab the mic for a special performance. And speaking of performers, BET also announced that BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Muni Long and SWV will also take the stage for performances during the night.

Usher, SZA and Summer Walker lead this year's pack of nominees with nine nods apiece, marking a historic three-way tie. Honorable mentions are also due for 21 Savage, up for eight awards, as well as Coco Jones and Victoria Monét with six nominations, and Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Janelle Monáe and October London, each with four.

"Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop continue to top the charts and drive culture forward. This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train," said Orlando in a previous press release. "We are proud of this year's list of esteemed nominees and look to deliver an unforgettable night of Soul with our new location, performances, and show moments."

Fans can join the party when the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards airs Sunday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

