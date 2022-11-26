2022 BET Soul Train Awards: The Complete Winners List
It's that time of year again! The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards have arrived and this year's show featured spectacular performances with some of music's most talented stars and heartfelt acceptance speeches from the night's big winners.
Hosted by comedian, writer and Black-ish star Deon Cole, Saturday's show featured Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige leading this year's nominees with a total count of seven nods apiece, while Ari Lennox trailed close behind with six nominations. The trio was followed by Lizzo and Chris Brown, who earned five noms each.
While Queen Bey came out on top with the night's big wins -- earning awards for Album of The Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers -- she wasn't the only one to come out victorious! Check out the full list of winners below, with the victors in bold.
RELATED: BET Soul Train Awards 2022 Nominations -- See the Full List
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ckay
Coco Jones
Dixson
Doechii
Fireboy Dml
Muni Long
Steve Lacy
Tems
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
Chaka Khan
Charlie Wilson
Diana Ross
Mary J. Blige
Maxwell
Pj Morton
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
T-Pain
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Cece Winans
Erica Campbell
Fred Hammond
Major.
Marvin Sapp
Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin
Tamela Mann
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Lizzo
Mary J. Blige
Sza
Tems
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
Babyface
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Charlie Wilson
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
Pj Morton
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
An Evening With Silk Sonic - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Away Message (Ep) - Ari Lennox
Breezy, Chris Brown
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe - Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Money - Tank
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Special - Lizzo
SONG OF THE YEAR
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"Last Last" - Burna Boy
"Pressure" - Ari Lennox
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé
"Church Girl" - Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"I Hate U" - Sza
"Last, Last" - Burna Boy
"Pressure" - Ari Lennox
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"Call Me Every Day" - Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
"Have Mercy" - Chlöe
"Persuasive" - Doechii
"Pressure" - Ari Lennox
"Smokin Out The Window" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"We (Warm Embrace)" - Chris Brown
"Woman" - Doja Cat
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Have Mercy" - Chlöe
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"Last Last" - Burna Boy
"Pressure" - Ari Lennox
"Smokin Out The Window" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BEST COLLABORATION
"Amazing" - Mary J. Blige Feat. Dj Khaled
"Be Like Water" - Pj Morton Feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas
"Call Me Every Day" - Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
"Gotta Move On" - Diddy Feat. Bryson Tiller
"Hate Our Love" - Queen Naija & Big Sean
"Make Me Say It Again, Girl" - Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Feat. Beyoncé
"Move" - Beyoncé Feat. Grace Jones, Tems
"Slow" - Tank Feat. J. Valentine
The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards air Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
