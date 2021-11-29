2021 BET Soul Train Awards Winners: See the Full List
2021 Soul Train Awards: Ashanti on Lady of Soul Award and Norman…
Salma Hayek on Acting With Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ (Exclus…
How Lady Gaga Feels About 'House of Gucci' Oscar Buzz (Exclusive)
Anya Taylor-Joy on Face of the Year Honor at CFDA Fashion Awards…
Carole King on Taylor Swift’s Tribute at Rock and Roll Hall of F…
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten on Pressure to Nail 'DWTS' Tribut…
Lady Gaga Says Those Viral 'House of Gucci' Memes Are Disrupting…
Lady Gaga Says Fans Are Already Quoting ‘House of Gucci’ Lines t…
Taylor Swift Is a Beautiful Bride in 'I Bet You Think About Me' …
'Saved By the Bell's Elizabeth Berkley on Paying Tribute to Dust…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Can’t Seem to Stop Kissing!
Saweetie Dishes on Doing Multiple Outfit Changes at the 2021 MTV…
Ciara Says ‘It’s an Honor’ Being on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021…
Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney on Creating Fantastical World in…
Luann de Lesseps on Exposing ‘RHUGT’ Cast to the ‘Ramona-Coaster…
Christina Ricci on Her Pregnancy and Upcoming Series ‘Yellowjack…
'Cowboy Bebop': John Cho and Cast on Finale Twists and What's Ne…
Lil Nas X on What He’s Looking for in a Partner and the Joy of G…
Hailee Steinfeld on Joining 'Hawkeye' and Saying Goodbye to 'Dic…
The winners of the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards have been named. Presented by BET and hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, this year's show commemorated the 50th anniversary of Soul Train's legacy with Sunday's star-studded ceremony at the Apollo Theater in New York City.
Throughout the night, Ciara and Russell Wilson, and Marley Dias received the Souls of Justice Award, Normani presented Ashanti with the Lady of Soul Award, and Jazmine Sullivan presented Maxwell with the Legend Award.
"I’m grateful, and I’m just honored to be part of the community," Maxwell told ET's Denny Directo, with Ashanti adding, "It just feels like a blessing. I'm so humbled, I'm so honored, and I'm just really grateful."
Performances from Leon Bridges, Ari Lennox, Silk Sonic and more entertained the A-list crowd, with the latter duo walking away with some of the night's biggest honors.
Keep reading to see all of this year's winners, which are bolded below.
Song of the Year
Blxst feat. Ty Dolla $Ign & Tyga – “Chosen”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”
Album of the Year
Blxst – No Love Lost
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Giveon - When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Wizkid - Made in Lagos
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”
Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Alicia Keys
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
Tank
Usher
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”
Best New Artist
Blxst
Capella Grey
Morray
Tems
Tone Stith
Yung Bleu
Certified Soul Award
Anthony Hamilton
Ashanti
Charlie Wilson
The Isley Brothers
Jam & Lewis
T-Pain
Best Dance Performance
Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”
Chris Brown, Young Thug – “City Girls”
Lizzo Feat. Cardi B – “Rumors”
Normani Feat. Cardi B- “Wild Side”
Usher – “Bad Habits”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Brian Courtney Wilson
James Fortune
Kelly Price
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Can’t Let It Show” - written by: Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)
“Come Through” - written by: Carl Mccormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams Ii, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. Feat. Chris Brown)
“Damage” - written by: Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl Mccormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)
“Essence” - written by: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (Wizkid Feat. Tems)
“Leave the Door Open” - written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)
“Pick Up Your Feelings” - written by: Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)
An encore of the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards will air Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT on BET.
RELATED CONTENT:
2021 BET Soul Train Awards Nominations: See the Full List
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold to Host 2021 Soul Train Awards
2020 BET Soul Train Awards: The Complete Winners List
Related Gallery