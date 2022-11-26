The women of Xscape are happily getting their flowers! The fierce foursome was honored with the Lady of Soul Award at this year's BET Soul Train Awards, presented to them by their legendary producer and So So Def Recordings founder, Jermaine Dupri, who spoke fondly about knowing the group was destined for stardom when he first met them.

The iconic '90s supergroup -- comprised of group members Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott -- also took the stage to lead the audience on a nostalgic journey of their biggest hits, including "My Little Secret," "Who Can I Run To?," ''Tonight," and fan-favorite "Just Kickin It" with surprise guest Dupri. The quartet ended their performance with an emotional rendition of their ballad, "Understanding."

Despite being in the spotlight since they reunited as a group in 2017, the foursome has remained humble. When ET spoke with the group after their stellar performance, they could only thank their fans for their unwavering loyalty since the group rose to stardom in the '90s.

"We've been watching Soul Train pretty much all our lives and to get the Lady of Soul Award, to be recognized years after we [started] all our hard work, it's an amazing honor," Tiny said when asked how it feels to receive the night's grand honor. "We can't thank Soul Train, our fans, BET and God enough, you know?"

Xscape is currently touring as part of the R&B Music Experience tour, which kicked off on Nov. 19 in Birmingham, Alabama. Kandi shared that the group has a few more shows left throughout the rest of the year and is "working on a tour for next year."

"That is the plan, to come to the fans and take it to the next level," she added.

And while that doesn't include another group album, fans will get an inside look into the group's journey with another reality series featuring fellow supergroup SWV on Bravo. A series that Kandi, who regularly finds herself surrounded by drama as a Real Housewives of Atlanta star, shared was harder to shoot.

"I feel like anytime [the group has] drama, I care more about my group, no offense to the Housewives," she admitted. "So the arguments are a little bit more passionate. And, you know, we really have a lot of history and we grew up together. Our group is like our foundation in the business, like the things we learn together as a group. So anytime we have moments where we're not getting along, it's like, ahhh!"

"Let me tell you, it's gonna be the number one show on the network," Tamika joked. "It went from a reality show to a whole movie."

