It's a golden holiday for Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell! On Thursday, the Masked Singer host and former Miss Universe Guam shared several snapshots from their family's holiday photo shoot on Instagram.

The pair share three children together: Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen, and Golden Sagon. The golden-themed holiday shoot, shot by photographer Amber Rain, features each family member in a color-coordinated outfit, from Brittany's gold gown to Nick's sequined tuxedo jacket.

Powerful Queen is dressed in a golden mini-dress, similar to her mother's, while her brothers, Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon, sport a gold waistcoat and shimmering blazer.

"The Holidays are here," Nick captioned his gallery of photos, featuring a beautiful family shot and pics of him with each child.

Brittany shared several posts offering more insight into the photo shoot on her Instagram page, including that her love for Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Princess Belle inspired the theme of the holiday shoot.

"Anyone who knows me knows: Belle .. not only one of my favorites but also my nickname since I was in high school -easily from my last name. It means beautiful in French and —the beauty from my favorite movie has a dad named Maurice. Well the dad who raised me is also named Maurice. 🥀 ✨I always loved Belle because she was willing to stay true to herself and be brave to challenge, sacrifice, and see what’s real beyond popular belief," Brittany captioned a photo featuring her and a resined enchanted rose gifted to her by the photographer. "Thank you @amberrainphotography for this sweet moment and special piece."

The mom of three even shared an adorable photo of her children captured towards the end of their shoot. "Welp— I call them THE WILD WILD BEST ✨You roll with the moments. Pants come off and the show goes on! 🤭✨" she captioned the photo featuring Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Sagon, with the toddler dressed in his dress shirt and diapers. "@amberrainphotography caught in the moment literally!"

Fans of The Daily Cannon host can look forward to a lot more holiday fun in the coming weeks. When ET caught up with the father of 12 backstage at this year's Soul Train Awards, he shared that he's ready for his "favorite time of year," which means dusting off his Santa Claus suit and making his rounds.

Along with his and Brittany's three children, Nick shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; as well as Beautiful Zeppelin and twins Zion and Zillion, with podcast co-host Abby De La Rosa. The youngest of his kids are Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott; Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx, with LaNisha Cole. He also welcomed his late son, Zen, with Scott.

"Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," he told ET, adding that he looks forward to making it a special time of year for his children. "It's all about the kids so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over-the-top stuff in the next 30 days.

