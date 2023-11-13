Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa rang in their daughter's first birthday with a sweet celebration.

On Sunday, The Daily Cannon hosts took to Instagram to share images and videos from their daughter Beautiful's first birthday party. In the snapshots of the family-filled celebration, Cannon, 43, and Rosa, 33, pose with their three children, including their twin sons Zion and Zillion, 2. The group was all outfitted in pink outfits, matching the birthday girl's tutu, crown, and two-tiered birthday cake.

"11:11 A Beautiful Time and a Beautiful Day! Happy 1st birthday to my daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon❤️❤️❤️❤️ Daddy Loves You!!!" Cannon captioned his post featuring a photo of De La Rosa carrying Beautiful while Cannon holds their twin sons.

De La Rosa posted a gallery of photos showing off the family's matching outfits as they posed around the cake, and included a photo that featured more of Cannon's 12 children. "Wishing our Beautiful girl aka Bonita aka Bizzy B, a very Happy 1st Birthday on this magical 11/11 day 🎂," she captioned the carousel. "I love you so much babygirl. You are my perfect ending ♾️💗✨"

The radio personality also shared a video compilation of the celebration, writing, "11:11 - A Beautiful Time ✨ and that’s exactly what was had. Happy Birthday Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon! We love you 💓 Thank you @yaneth.events for bringing Onederland to life! You are thee absolute best 🎂✨"

The family of five ended their weekend at "the happiest place on Earth." De La Rosa shared a video of their trip to Disneyland on her Instagram feed, as well as several snapshots on her Instagram Story.

"Ended a 'Beautiful' weekend at the happiest place on earth. Thank you @disneyland for always taking care of us! Happy 1st birthday, Beautiful, you are so loved," she wrote alongside the shared video.

Instagram/Abby De La Rosa

In a video on her Instagram Story, De La Rosa wrote, "It took 5 adults, a wagon, a backpack filled to the brim with diapers and snacks and lots of diaper changes throughout the time to make sure these kids has a blast....although it was A LOT of work, we did it and did it all so well and with a smile. So grateful for my family. really couldn't do this without them."

Instagram/Abby De La Rosa

In addition to his three kids with De La Rosa, Cannon is also dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon, 7, and Rise Messiah, 13 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3 next month, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon also shares son Legendary Love, 16 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 13 months, with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, who celebrates her first birthday next month.

Back in April, before the premiere of The Daily Cannon, ET spoke with the Masked Singer host about his new show, and he opened up about working alongside De La Rosa.

"You'll get to see our bond, you'll get to see why so much love is there," Cannon said. "I mean, she's a mother of three of my children, but I met her in this space, here, working at iHeartRadio, man, and I always was a fan of hers."

Working with De La Rosa also means that their kids will be close by. In fact, "the kids would be upstairs while we're downstairs doing the show," Cannon explained, adding that he thinks there's a good chance they will make an appearance from time to time.

"Especially since the twins are running around all over the place, they love it," Cannon said. "We literally call our studio 'the playroom,' so it's toys everywhere, bright colors. So they'll definitely pop in."

