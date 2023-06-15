Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa had "twice the fun" ringing in their twin sons' second birthday. The Daily Cannon co-hosts had a colorful celebration as Zion and Zillion turned two on Wednesday, giving fans a glimpse into the party on social media.

"Twice the fun, Twice the Love. Cheers to 2! We love you Zillion & Zion," De La Rosa wrote on Instagram, sharing photos in front of a party backdrop that featured festive balloons and a sweet image of the boys with their parents.

Cannon also marked the special day on his timeline, posting a smiling pic in which he's holding the twins in matching ensembles.

"Can’t believe it’s been 2 years already!! Zillion and Zion the world is yours!! I love you so much! Happy birthday sons!!" the Masked Singer host wrote. He also reminisced a bit with two separate throwback photos from when the twins were babies. In one, Zillion and Zion wear matching Stay Puft Marshmallow Man costumes from Ghostbusters. In another, Cannon cuddles up with the babies.

"Love these dudes so much!!" he wrote.

Cannon posted a video over on TikTok, wishing the toddler duo a happy birthday as they fly kites together at the beach.

"Flying kites is one of my favorite things to do with my kids. Can’t believe you guys are two already! Happy Birthday Zilly & Zion!" he wrote.

Cannon and De La Rosa each shared videos on their Instagram Stories from the boys' birthday party on Wednesday, which appeared to include food trucks, popcorn, cotton candy, an inflatable obstacle course, a Rescue Heroes bounce house, a pony, plenty of balloons, and a pair of elaborate dinosaur-themed birthday cakes.

In November, Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed their third child together, a little girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.

Cannon's brood of 12 children also includes twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as sons Golden and Rise and daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell. He welcomed a son, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi in July and a daughter, Onyx, with LaNisha Cole, in September. He and Alyssa Scott welcomed daughter Halo Marie Cannon in December, two years after the tragic death of their 5-month-old son, Zen.

