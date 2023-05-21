Nick Cannon is opening up about how he balances his time as a father to 12 children. While The Masked Singer host divvies up his time between all of his kids, Cannon revealed that there's one child, in particular, he sees the most.

"My beautiful daughter Onyx, that's probably the child that I spend the most time with, really," Cannon, who shares Onyx, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole, said during a recent appearance on the Jason Lee Podcast. "I'm with her at least three times a week, for the full day."

He continued, "LaNisha and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid. If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter's right next to me."

Cannon's fathered 12 kids with six women. In addition to Onyx, the TV personality is a dad to Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary Love, 10 months, with Bre Tiesi; 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey.

Despite spending most of his time with Onyx, Cannon, 42, maintained his schedule with the newborn does not interfere with the amount of time he spends with his other children, as some are "in school" and some are still "babies."

"Not against all my other kids because all my other kids, they're in school, they're babies, as well as Onyx, but the fact that I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have her really, an equal amount of time as she does," Cannon shared.

Cannon's admission comes just days after the status of the busy dad's child support payments came into question on Selling Sunset, where Tiesi, who Cannon welcomed his son, Legendary, with last year, is a new member of the cast.

On season 6 of the Netflix series, which was released on Friday, Tiesi claimed, "The way it works is, like, after 10, the court can basically say he can't afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, 'We know you can afford X amount for each household.'"

Shortly after the season dropped, Tiesi's lawyer addressed the situation.

"Bre, you should know better!" Neama Rahmani told Us Weekly in response to her client's statement. "That is absolutely not true. There's no cap on child support based on the number of children. So, to the extent that Nick Cannon can have babies, he owes child support for those babies under California law."

Then, in a statement to ET, Rahmani explained, "I was clarifying that Nick has a legal obligation to pay child support under California law. I didn't address whether the mothers of his children have requested child support or whether Nick has paid it to Bre or others."

As for her relationship with Cannon, Tiesi said that the media personality is not her "sugar daddy."

"I take care of myself, and if my son needs something or we need something, I can ask. That's all I have to do. I know he's a good dad. And Nick is not my sugar daddy," she said. "Nick is not the reason that I'm where I'm at -- he's none of these things. It's stupid. I can make crazy money by myself. I can carry my lifestyle, which is not cheap. I can carry my child and my own s**t."

Rahmani told the outlet that that part of her client's statement is accurate, noting, "Bre is a successful actress, model and real estate agent. She's been taking care of herself her entire life."

"I know she has a good relationship with Nick, and he’s a good father. I know Nick does well," Rahmani added. "There's reports that he's making $100 million a year, but a good chunk of that money should go to the mothers of these children for child support."

