Bre Tiesi's lawyer is speaking out. After the 32-year-old Selling Sunset star claimed on the show that Nick Cannon, the father of her 10-month-old son, Legendary Love, doesn't have to pay child support, her lawyer addressed the situation.

On season 6 of the Netflix series, which was released on Friday, Tiesi claimed, "The way it works is, like, after 10, the court can basically say he can't afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, 'We know you can afford X amount for each household.'"

"Bre, you should know better!" Neama Rahmani told Us Weekly in response to her client's statement. "That is absolutely not true. There's no cap on child support based on the number of children. So, to the extent that Nick Cannon can have babies, he owes child support for those babies under California law."

Then, in a statement to ET, Rahmani explained, "I was clarifying that Nick has a legal obligation to pay child support under California law. I didn't address whether the mothers of his children have requested child support or whether Nick has paid it to Bre or others."

In addition to Legendary Love, Cannon is dad to Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole; 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey.

As for her relationship with Cannon, Tiesi said that the media personality "is not my sugar daddy."

"I take care of myself, and if my son needs something or we need something, I can ask. That's all I have to do. I know he's a good dad. And Nick is not my sugar daddy," she said. "Nick is not my reason that I'm where I'm at -- he's none of these things. It's stupid. I can make crazy money by myself. I can carry my lifestyle, which is not cheap. I can carry my child and my own s**t."

Rahmani told the outlet that that part of her client's statement is accurate, noting, "Bre is a successful actress, model and real estate agent. She's been taking care of herself her entire life."

"I know she has a good relationship with Nick, and he’s a good father. I know Nick does well," Rahmani added. "There's reports that he's making $100 million a year, but a good chunk of that money should go to the mothers of these children for child support."

When ET spoke with Tiesi ahead of Legendary Love's arrival, she opened up about how she handles criticism of her relationship with Cannon.

"I'm not really opinionated in other's people business. That's not really my thing," she said. "When it first started happening I was just like, 'I don't understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household?' For me, it doesn't actually genuinely affect me. I understand people's side and they're used to their conventional relationships. That's what's instilled in us. Whatever you want to call this has been going on for years."

