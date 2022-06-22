Bre Tiesi is ecstatic about having her first child with Nick Cannon, never mind that it'll be the TV personality's eighth overall from a fifth woman. At the end of the day, the 30-year-old model minds her own business, and suggests others do the same.

ET's Kevin Frazier paid Tiesi a visit at her home, which proved to be quite the privilege since she's due to give birth to a baby boy any day now. But the question on most people's minds is, how does Tiesi handle all the chatter about why she chose to have her first child with a man who shares so many other children already?

"I'm not really opinionated in other's people business. That's not really my thing," she said. "When it first started happening I was just like, 'I don't understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household?' For me, it doesn't actually genuinely affect me. I understand people's side and they're used to their conventional relationships. That's what's instilled in us. Whatever you want to call this has been going on for years."

Back in January, Nick announced on his since-called eponymous daytime talk show that he and Tiesi were expecting a baby boy. Cannon, of course, is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen died at 5 months old in December, after a battle with brain cancer.

Cannon's announcement about his eighth child came less than two months after Zen's tragic passing. At the time, Cannon said he found out about Tiesi’s pregnancy prior to Zen's death and that he wanted to respect Scott's grieving process, which is why he waited to share the news. Tiesi said it was unfortunate that news of the pregnancy leaked online when it did.

"Our plan was to keep this private until it wasn't such a sensitive time," she tells ET. "Like, my heart goes out to [Scott]. That was the last thing I wanted to do, was hit her while she was down. And him, you know, they're both grieving. So, it was really hard. You also want to go out and celebrate your child and new life and this relationship you carried so long. So, it was tough."

That being said, Tiesi's probably not fully aware of how Scott felt about it all, and that's because she doesn't have a line of communication with Cannon's other children's mothers.

"No, I respect everyone's space," Tiesi said. "At some point, we will. We just don't necessarily need to at the moment. I think no matter what, the kids are going to be super close."

Tiesi, who is thankful for growing up around a strong group of women, says she hopes to be the kind of mother whose children can trust her with anything. She hopes to be open, transparent and supportive to her children.

"I feel like that's one of the most important things as a child, that if you have that safety that you really trust your parents, that you can go to them for anything," she said.

Tiesi, who met Cannon on the set of his Wild 'N Out show nearly a decade ago, said she doesn't know if one day her on-and-off relationship with Cannon, who says he's not done having children, will one day become permanent. But, in some respects, he'll always be permanent.

"As a boy, he's always going to need his father but I don't think that's something I'll have to tell [Cannon]," she said. "I think he'll be present on his own. I have faith that he'll be good."

Earlier this month, Cannon defended himself as a father in a Men's Health interview, in which he opened up about the amount of time he spends with his children.

"Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be," he said. "If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up."

In the meantime, Tiesi, who plans a home birth, is enthralled with all the gifts and clothes already at her baby boy's disposal -- from his very own tiny Yeezys to knitted Jordans. There's also a swanky nursery room designed by interior designer Alexx Kesh. Tiesi said she couldn't figure out whether to go with a blue room or not, and ultimately chose a more neutral color in gray. But Tiesi's favorite part about the nursery room is the wallpaper.

"She brought me this wallpaper," Tiesi says, "I fell in love with it and it became the main focus of the room. And we kind of did everything around that after. And then [Kesh] personally just came in and limewashed everything and just made everything come together."

