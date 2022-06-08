Nick Cannon’s family is expanding even more. During a recent episode of Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, the 41-year-old TV personality shared that “the stork is on the way.”

Responding to speculation that he has “three babies on the way," Cannon joked, "When you say 'on the way...' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way...the stork is on the way."

He added, “It could be. This is what I said, 'If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021...' if you thought it was a lot of kids last year.”

In 2021, Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with model Abby De La Rosa. The following month, he announced that he welcomed son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, in December, Zen died after battling brain cancer.

Additionally, Cannon is also father to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 17-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

While it's not clear just how many kids he'll be welcoming this year, we do know that De La Rosa announced she is pregnant this month, less than a year after welcoming her and Cannon's twins. Bre Tiesi is also expecting her first child with Cannon.

Cannon -- who shared that he was on a journey to celibacy -- confessed on the podcast that after the death of his son, he broke that practice.

“My therapist, when I started my show and stuff, had told me I needed to chill out, so I was like ‘Yo, let’s try celibacy,’” he said. “And that was like October. I didn’t even make it to January. I was supposed to make it the top of the year, but obviously I started going through some stuff. I got depressed with the loss of my son and stuff. So, in December, and everybody saw I was so down, so everybody was like ‘I’m gonna give him a little vagina, that’s gonna cure him.’”

Cannon continued, “And I fell victim to it because I was in a weak state. So, December, especially right before Christmas, I started f**king like crazy. So, I broke the celibacy. So, I was probably celibate for like a month-and-a-half strong. I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy I was dealing with a lot.”

When Yee pointed out that Cannon might have some newborns “around the holidays,” he quipped, “Y’all are pretty good at math.”

Earlier this month, Cannon spoke candidly with Men’s Health magazine about how he strives to be “the best father and the best provider,” and how living in the public eye has shaped how he deals with his love life, fatherhood and public stumbles.

"I've lived my life in the public eye in a way where it’s very authentic. I kind of put it all out there," he told the publication. "All my emotions, all my understanding or the lack thereof, as vulnerable as I could be -- I’m just like, look, I’m trying to figure it out."

RELATED CONTENT:

Abby De La Rosa, Mother to Nick Cannon's Twins, Says She's Pregnant

Nick Cannon Defends Himself as a Father: 'I'm Involved in Everything'

See Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Babymoon in Photos

Nick Cannon Shares Why He Finds Sex With a Pregnant Woman a Turn-On

Nick Cannon's Talk Show Canceled After One Season This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery