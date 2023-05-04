The ladies of Selling Sunset are back and so is their drama! Everyone’s favorite Hollywood realtors are returning for season 6 on May 19 and Netflix just released the explosive new trailer.

Joining Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim for season 6 are Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani and newbies Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

Tiesi argues with Lazkani in the teaser after Lazkani says, "As a Christian, I find Bre’s relationship rather off-putting."

Tiesi, who shares 10-month-old son Legendary with Nick Cannon, quickly replies, "Who I have children with is my business.” She adds, “I don’t need a judge and a jury."

Lazkani says she gets "triggered" by things she does not "understand or agree with."

Fans tuning in will also get to see Stause have "an awakening" with her partner, G Flip. "I know people think I'm having a midlife crisis, but I’m having an awakening," Stause says. "But goals don’t change. Ring that bell and cash some checks."

In March, Stause spoke with ET at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars party about the upcoming season, saying, "We all need therapy."

In season 6, fans will also get to see Jason Oppenheim’s relationship with Marie-Lou Nurk.

The president and founder of The Oppenheim Group opened up to People and revealed how he and the Paris-based model met in early 2022. According to the Selling Sunset star, he was on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, with his twin brother, Brett, when he first laid eyes on Marie-Lou.

Calling it a "total surprise," Oppenheim told the outlet that he was having dinner with a friend and embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson when he "just had to say hi." He said he was attracted to the fact that there was a sense of anonymity when it came to their first encounter.

"I liked that she hadn't seen the show, so she didn't really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell," Oppenheim said.

Season 6 of “Selling Sunset” premieres Friday, May 19 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Selling Sunset' Season 6: Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Makes Debut

Christine Quinn Reacts to 'Selling Sunset' Co-Stars 'Bangin' the Boss'

'Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Says She Suffered a Miscarriage

Chrishell Stause Says ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Will ‘All Need Therapy’

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Mary Fitzgerald ‘Hopes’ Chrishell Stause and G-Flip Are End Game (Exclusive)