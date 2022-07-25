Nick Cannon's eighth child has arrived. The 41-year-old TV personality has welcomed his first child with 31-year-old model Bre Tiesi.

On Monday, the proud mom shared photos of Cannon by her side as she had an "all natural, unmedicated home birth."

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," she wrote. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗."

Tiesi also shared a video on YouTube of her pregnancy journey and the birth of her son.

Cannon announced in January that he and Tiesi were expecting a baby. "It's a boy! We found out yesterday,” he gushed during an episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It's never a competition. Each one is special."

Cannon is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

In June 2021, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy, Zen, who sadly died in December at just five months old following a battle with brain cancer. Cannon shared the heartbreaking news during an episode of his talk show at the time.

Tiesi spoke to ET ahead of the birth of her baby and shared how she handles all the chatter about why she chose to have her first child with a man who shares so many other children already.

"I'm not really opinionated in other's people business. That's not really my thing," she said. "When it first started happening I was just like, 'I don't understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household?' For me, it doesn't actually genuinely affect me. I understand people's side and they're used to their conventional relationships. That's what's instilled in us. Whatever you want to call this has been going on for years."

ET recently spoke to Cannon while he guest-hosted the show from the Bahamas and he talked about being there for all of his children.

"It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario," Cannon said. "I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I'm blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model."

"I wake up, I am taking kids to school, sensory class whereas everybody else probably has a 9-5 [job] and they got other things to do," he continued. "So the way my day is structured, I am my own boss, so I take my kids to the office with me, they're, as you see, going to the zoo in the middle of the week."

