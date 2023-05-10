Mariah Carey is helping Nick Cannon shake off any drama coming his way when it comes to his kids.

On Tuesday's episode of Revolt TV's The Jason Lee Show, the Wild N' Out host reveals how his ex-wife feels about him having 12 children.

"She’s high frequency. She always asks me, 'You aight? How you doin’? You handling it all?,'" Cannon revealed in a clip from the upcoming show.

Cannon, 42, and Carey, 54, were married from 2008-2016 and share 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

According to the Masked Singer host, the "Shake It Off" singer isn't really bothered by the amount of children he has, as long as he is keeping any drama away from her.

"She’s like, 'As long as you don’t bring none of that bullsh*t to the Manor of Carey,'" Cannon said. "Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit."

Apart from his twins with Carey, Cannon also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

In April, Cannon revealed how his oldest children -- affectionately known as dem kids -- feel about being siblings of 10 little ones.

"At this point, they enjoy it," Cannon said during an appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. "They have fun and they’re the oldest."

"But who knows where that will go when 16 hits?" he added.

Cannon also opened up about parenting his two oldest kids.

"It’s my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them! And we’re having real conversations," he shared. "Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me."

