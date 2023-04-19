Nick Cannon Reveals How His Kids With Mariah Carey Feel About Having Many Siblings
One big, happy family -- for the time being. Nick Cannon is opening up about how his oldest children feel about their multitude of siblings.
The Masked Singer host sat down for a chat on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, and he addressed what his 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe -- whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey -- think about Cannon's 10 other kids, with a number of different partners.
"At this point, they enjoy it," Cannon said. "They have fun and they’re the oldest."
"But who knows where that will go when 16 hits?" he added.
The twins will be turning 12 on Apr. 30, and Cannon explained how the nature of their relationship has evolved, as one might expect, as the kids get older.
"It’s my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them! And we’re having real conversations," he shared. "Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me."
However, the proud dad said of his twins, "They’re so intelligent, they’re so in tune with their own values," and because of this, they've started to "have challenging conversations sometimes."
This includes conversations about their siblings -- as well as some of the controversies that have swirled around Cannon from time to time over the past decade.
"One thing they do know is that dad f**ks up," Cannon said. "[They know] Dad makes mistakes."
Apart from his twins with Carey, Cannon also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.
When asked by Mandel if anymore are on the way, Cannon said that he wasn't currently expecting to welcome any new babies, but he had no idea what the future may hold in the long run. And, in spite of criticism and concern, he is more than able to balance his family and juggle his emotional commitments.
"I think I’m a man of abundance," Cannon said. "Everything is challenging, but the fact that I get to see all my children in one day, and get to see them each and every day when I’m in town, even when I’m not in town, I take them with me. I love the challenge."
However, for the time being, Cannon said, "I'm good with my dozen."
