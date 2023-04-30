Nick Cannon is keeping his tradition alive for his and Mariah Carey's twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon's, birthday!

On Sunday, the Wild 'n Out host shared a video from Monroe and Moroccan's day at Six Flags Magic Mountain, after he shut it down for them and their friends.

"Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! 🎉❤️ Daddy loves y’all forever!" the 42-year-old wrote.

In the clip, Cannon, the kids and their birthday crew are all wear matching hoodies with Roc and Roe's faces on them as they take on the rides and games at the theme park.

Cannon is seen sharing special moments with the twins (affectionately known as Dem Kids) as he sits next to them while they ride rides, playfully picks them up and dances along as they are serenaded with the birthday song.

Cannon ends the video with a special message, "Daddy loves ya'll, happy birthday."

The same day, Carey also took to her respective Instagram to share a sweet message for the twins.

"Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! “Our love is Supernatural!!!” Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!! ❤️❤️🎉🎂🎈🎁❤️❤️," the singer wrote on Sunday next to her post, referencing a couple of her biggest hits.

Carey's photo set led with recent pictures of her posing with the birthday twins. Also included in the post, were a series of throwbacks, showing just how much Monroe and Moroccan have grown.

Carey and Cannon -- who were married until 2016 -- welcomed their only children together in 2011. In addition to Roc and Roe, the rapper also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Earlier this month, the proud father opened up about his relationship with Monroe and Moroccan and how it's changing as they get older.

"It’s my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them! And we’re having real conversations," he shared during a conversation on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff. "Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me."

He added of the twins, "They’re so intelligent, they’re so in tune with their own values," and because of this, they've started to "have challenging conversations sometimes."

"One thing they do know is that dad f**ks up," Cannon said. "[They know] Dad makes mistakes."

