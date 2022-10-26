Nick Cannon has another baby on the way! On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Alyssa Scott announced on Instagram that she's pregnant by posting a pic of her baby bump.

ET has learned that Cannon is the father of the child she's expecting.

The baby news comes just after Cannon welcomed his 10th child -- his third with Brittany Bell -- in September. The proud dad is also expecting another baby with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon's growing family all started after he married Mariah Carey in 2008. Though the pair split in 2016, they share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. It was then that Cannon's "unorthodox" approach to dating and child rearing began, with Cannon going on to welcome eight more children by five other women.

In the wake of Cannon's latest baby announcement, ET is giving you a guide to the 42-year-old TV personality's growing family.

Mariah Carey

Cannon and Carey married in 2008, and in April of 2011, they welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan. Though the couple divorced in 2016, Cannon has continued to co-parent with Carey and remain a constant part of the twins' lives.

Brittany Bell

In February 2017, Cannon welcomed son Golden Sagon with Bell. The pair would later welcome a daughter, Powerful Queen, 1, in December 2020, and another son, Rise Messiah, on Sept. 23, 2022.

Abby De La Rosa

In June 2021, Cannon welcomed his next set of twins, fathering Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the pair are expecting their third child together, due in October.

Alyssa Scott

Also in June 2021, Cannon welcomed Zen, with Scott. Zen tragically died in December at just 5 months old, after a battle with brain cancer.

On Oct. 26, Scott revealed that she was pregnant again. "With you by my side…" she captioned a photo of herself holding her daughter, Zeela, while showing off her baby bump. ET later learned that Cannon is the father of the baby she's expecting.

Bre Tiesi

In January 2022, just a month after Zen's death, Cannon revealed that he was expecting his eighth child with the model-turned-real estate reality star. They welcomed their son, Legendary, in July.

LaNisha Cole

The Masked Singer host announced that he and photographer LaNisha Cole had welcomed their first child together on Sept. 15, 2022, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

While it's been difficult for many to understand how Cannon juggles a busy career and his growing family, he told ET last month that he dedicates his "entire day" to his children.

"It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario," Cannon explained. "I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I'm blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model."

