John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston With Throwback Mother's Day Video
John Travolta had a sweet message for his late wife, Kelly Preston, on Mother’s Day. On Sunday, the 69-year-old actor shared a cute throwback video of the Jerry Maguire actress. "Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John," he captioned the video.
In the quick clip, an excited Preston is seen holding a box that has blue wood letters stuck to the top that spell out, "MOM."
Celebs commented on the sweet post, with Bravo's Andy Cohen posting heart emojis, while actress-writer Nia Vardalos wrote, "This is so gorgeous John. How lovely of you to share with us. ❤️"
Ella Bleu Travolta, 23, also celebrated her mother on her respective Instagram account.
"Happy Mothers Day to the most wonderful, funny, kind, caring, beautiful and brilliant mom a girl could ask for and to the most iconic duo I could ever dream of being raised by. So very thankful and filled with love on this day❤️," she wrote.
Preston died on July 12, 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. She was 57. In the years following her death, Travolta and their children have taken to social media to celebrate her during various occasions.
Last Mother’s Day, Travolta shared an almost five-minute clip with pictures of himself, Preston, and their children, Ella Bleu, Benjamin and their late son, Jett. Many of the memories are of the couple from the early stages of their marriage.
In April 2022, Travolta also shared a touching tribute to the couple’s late son, Jett, who would have celebrated his 30th birthday.
"My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad," he wrote next to a black-and-white photo of him and his son.
Jett died on Jan. 2, 2009 while the family was on vacation in the Bahamas. He was 16.
