John Travolta Posts Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston
John Travolta Had a Difficult Talk With Son Ben About Death Foll…
What NeNe Leakes Thinks About Dating Following Death of Husband …
Blake Shelton Reacts to Rumors Ariana Grande Is Replacing Him on…
‘Sex Education’: Asa Butterfield on Otis and Maeve’s Future and …
Samira Wiley Makes Emmys 2021 a Date Night and Talks ‘The Handma…
Watch Brendan Hunt Interrupt Kathryn Hahn’s Interview to Ask ‘Wa…
Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About ‘Ted Lasso’s 20 Nomina…
Catherine Zeta-Jones Explains Why She’s Excited to Play Morticia…
Angela Bassett Shares 'Black Panther 2' Update After Letitia Wri…
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Say ‘Love Is Blind’ Seasons 2 and 3 Are …
Mj Rodriguez on the Importance of Her Emmy Nomination (Exclusive)
Tracee Ellis Ross Admits She's Already Crying Over End of 'Black…
Emmys 2021: Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown…
Emmys 2021: Lorne Michaels ('SNL') Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: Debbie Allen Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: Kate Winslet -- Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: Brett Goldstein Crashes Hannah Waddingham’s Intervie…
Emmys 2021: The Cast of ‘Hamilton’ on Their Big Win and Possible…
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
John Travolta is paying tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston, on what would have been her 59th birthday. The 67-year-old actor Instagrammed a smiling picture of Preston on Wednesday, sharing how much he and their children still miss her.
Preston died last July after a battle with breast cancer. The late actress and Travolta had been married for 19 years, and had three children together -- 21-year-old Ella, 10-year-old Benjamin, and their late son, Jett, who died in 2009.
On Wednesday, Travolta captioned the photo of Preston, "Happy Birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much."
In August, Travolta appeared on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show, Hart to Hart, and spoke about the conversation he had with Benjamin about his mom's death.
"[Ben] said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" Travolta recalled. "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life."
"I said, 'But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay,'" he continued. "I said, 'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say?' I said, 'I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let's look at it that it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.'"
In April, John opened up about the grief he's experienced since Preston's death.
"I learned that mourning someone, dealing with grief is something very personal," he told Esquire Spain. "Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead you to heal. Your grief is different from another person's journey."
"The most important thing you can do to help another person when they are in mourning is allow them to live through it and not complicate it with yours," he continued. "Even though it's great to have company, sometimes it turns into you helping them instead of you working on your loss and grief."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ella Travolta Calls Dad Her 'Best Friend' in Father-Daughter Day Post
John Travolta Is a 'Proud Dad' as Daughter Ella Films New Movie
John Travolta Says Late Wife Kelly Preston's Last Film Is So Special