Ella Travolta is celebrating her father, John Travolta, in honor of national Father-Daughter Day. Ella took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her and her dad in tribute to the special holiday, Sunday.
"Happy Father-Daughter Day to my hero, my best friend. I love you so much Daddy❤️❤️❤️," the 21-year-old child of Travolta and the late Kelly Preston captioned the smiling photo of the pair.
Ella has been following in her famous father's footsteps and the 67-year-old actor couldn't be prouder. In July, Travolta posted a picture of Ella in costume for her exciting new acting role.
In the Instagram picture, Ella wears a light blue dress with a bow and sports blunt bangs. Travolta shared that she's currently filming the live-action reimagining of Alice in Wonderland called Get Lost.
"I’m a very proud dad!" he noted.
Ella confirmed in March that she's starring as Alicia/Alice in Get Lost. The reimagining of the 1951 Disney classic has her character backpacking through Europe with her boyfriend when she encounters mysterious William/Mad Hatter, an expat from London aristocracy, and goes on an overnight adventure in Budapest which magically turns into Wonderland.
In a video shared to Instagram, Ella said she was in Hungary filming.
"I am so honored and happy to begin this adventure on such a wonderful project with such an amazing cast and crew," she captioned the video. "Stay tuned…💜🥰 @get_lost_the_film #aliceinwonderland."
Back in May 2019, Travolta admitted he was a stage dad when it comes to Ella during an appearance on The Talk.
"I am ridiculous. I'm behind the camera mouthing every word she says, doing her moves," he shared. "My wife, Kelly, gets hysterical watching me watch her, because I just want it to go great."
