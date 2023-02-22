John Travolta Celebrates 69th Birthday in Las Vegas With Daughter Ella
John Travolta celebrated his birthday in style! In honor of his 69th birthday on Feb. 18, the actor traveled to Las Vegas with his daughter, Ella. On Tuesday, the Grease actor shared a video from his trip.
"I wanted to make my favorite childhood airline poster come to life for my birthday! So here we go! Viva Las Vegas! ✈️🍸🎰," John captioned the video set to Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas."
In the clip, John and Ella are dressed to the nines in a tux and a sparkling black dress as they board a private jet. Aboard the flight, John and Ella are joined by friends as they dine on a delicious steak dinner and drinks. When they land in Sin City, John and his party play some of the tables, take in a show, and toast to the celebration.
Later, John shares a sweet moment with Ella before blowing out candles on a birthday cake. At the end of the video, John shares a clip of his guests boarding the jet on the way home.
In honor of her father's big day, Ella took to her respective Instagram account to celebrate her "hero."
"Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero. The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy❤️❤️❤️," she wrote next to a selfie featuring her and her dad.
John -- who also shares 12-year-old son Benjamin with his late wife Kelly Preston -- often marks sweet occasions with his kids on Instagram.
Over the holidays, the actor, Ella and Benjamin shared a message with all of his followers.
