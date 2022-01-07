John Travolta Is 'So Excited' for Daughter Ella as He Promotes Her New Song 'Dizzy'
John Travolta is a proud dad! The 67-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate the release of his daughter, Ella's, first single, "Dizzy."
John shared a video compilation of 21-year-old Ella singing the track. In the video's last moments, the father-daughter duo mouths the lines, "Dizzy when you're with me / But it's OK / Love you any way."
The sweet clip ends with Ella kissing her dad on the check, and him doing the same to her.
"I'm so excited for Ella! Her song, 'Dizzy,' is out right now!" John, who shares Ella with his late wife, Kelly Preston, captioned the clip. "The link is in my stories!"
Ella shared the same video on her Instagram account, writing, "So happy and excited to say that my first single, 'Dizzy,' is out now!!! It’s been a long time coming but I’m still that 14-year-old weird girl at heart and I love it. Hope you like it, link in my bio and story."
In November, Ella first announced that she'd be releasing music, revealing that an EP was on its way in 2022.
"I’m so very proud of you Ella, its amazing!" John wrote in the comments section at the time. "Your thrilled Dad! ❤️❤️❤️."
In addition to music, Ella is interested in acting, having appeared alongside her dad in Old Dogs and The Poison Rose. She's next set to star in a live-action reimagining of Alice in Wonderland called Get Lost.
