John Travolta is looking back with love at his time on set with Bruce Willis.

On Thursday, the actor, 70, attended a special 30th anniversary screening of Pulp Fiction, which was held as part of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Travolta walked the carpet with his 24-year-old daughter, Ella Travolta, and the pair stopped to talk with ET's Cassie DiLaura about his memories from his time on set -- specifically, his key scenes with Willis, 69.

"Bruce and I had a history. We did Look Who's Talking together, and we had a massive success with it," explained Travolta. "So we were [friends]. We had been on vacation together, Kelly [Preston] and I with Bruce and Demi [Moore]. So this was not new. We were comfortable with each other."

Ella Bleu Travolta and John Travolta at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night screening of 'Pulp Fiction' at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on April 18. - Amy Sussman/Getty Images

That comfort likely came in handy for the actors, as their major interaction in the film comes when Willis -- who played champion boxer Butch Coolidge -- violently confronts Travolta's Vincent Vega, a hitman for a dangerous crime lord.

"It was very easy to be with each other and relax, you know?" Travolta recalled. "And there was real genuine care. And we felt lucky we were in a very special movie."

Willis was unable to attend the screening due to his health struggles with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). However, he was represented at the special event by his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his daughter, Tallulah Willis, whom he shares with ex-wife Moore.

Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night screening of 'Pulp Fiction' at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on April 18. - Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Travolta, meanwhile, was also feeling the love from his daughter, who is apparently a big fan of Quentin Tarantino's iconic crime caper.

"Oh, she loved all of it," Travolta said when asked what his daughter thought of the movie when she finally saw it at 18. "She's a film buff. She has good taste in film."

Ella was effusive in her praise, explaining, "I mean, obviously, I spent my whole life hearing about it and seeing clips of it. But then, when I saw it, it's a perfect movie."

"It's the definition of a perfect movie! And it's inspiring for someone who is aspiring to be an actress," she added.

Pulp Fiction premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1994 -- where it won the Palme d'Or -- before it hit theaters in the US the following October to near universal acclaim. It went on to earn seven Oscar nominations -- including one for Travolta for Best Actor -- and took home the award for Best Original Screenplay.

