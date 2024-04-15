Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Him

Emma Heming Willis is looking back at some good times with her husband, Bruce Willis. The 45-year-old wife of the 69-year-old action star took to her Instagram Stories, posting a series of throwback photos with her man.

In one shot, Emma and a bloodied-up Bruce pose with his and ex-wife Demi Moore's daughter, Scout Willis, in Budapest, Hungary, in 2012, seemingly on set for one of the actor's films.

In another photo, Bruce carries his and Emma's daughter, Mabel, on his shoulders while she read a book. And in a third photo, Emma kisses her smiling husband, writing, "A cellular kinda love."

In addition to spreading her love for Bruce, Emma is also serving as her husband's caregiver as he lives with frontotemporal dementia.

Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis in 2012 - Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Bruce Willis and Mabel Willis - Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis - Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

The Pulp Fiction star's family revealed his diagnosis in 2023. In the year since sharing the news with the world, Emma, Demi and their children have been vocal about his care and raising awareness to the condition connected to dementia that primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain and impacts a personality's personality, behavior and language, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Last month, Emma celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with Bruce, writing on Instagram, "Today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it. I call this the 'remarkable reframe.' What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever. We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters. We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I’m so proud of what we have and continue to create. So, happy crystal anniversary to us! 💞"

Bruce and Demi share daughters Rumer Willis, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30.

In 2023, Tallulah opened up to ET about how she hopes people approach one another amid her father's diagnosis.

"I think that as with every person and every moment, there is so much power in kindness and patience and compassion," she told ET. "And I think that can be true for every person and every moment. And it doesn't matter, or it doesn't necessitate sadness, or grief or loss, but obviously, those things can help in those moments. But I think those are really important things to always live by."

Demi recently was honored with the Courage Award at the 25th edition of the An Unforgettable Evening gala for her support in raising awareness for breast cancer research.

"I feel very moved and quite touched," Moore told ET. "And also, I feel really grateful for the opportunity to be of service and helping to continue expand the message and awareness and the importance of research because research means solution."

RELATED CONTENT: