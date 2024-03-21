Emma Heming Willis is celebrating her and Bruce Willis' love!

On Wednesday, the former model took to Instagram to pen a special tribute to her husband, in honor of their 15th wedding anniversary.

"Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary! And today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it," Emma wrote. "I call this the 'remarkable reframe.' What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever. We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters. We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I'm so proud of what we have and continue to create. So, happy crystal anniversary to us! 💞 #remarkablereframe #crystalanniversary."

Getty

Next to the sweet caption was a selfie of Bruce planting a kiss on his wife.

Emma took to her Instagram Story to continue her celebration, showing a picture of her wedding band, next to Bruce's ring finger, which is tattooed with the numbers "321."

Emma captioned the photo "3/21/09."

Emma Heming/Instagram

Together, the Die Hard actor and Emma share two daughters -- Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, 9.

The couple's wedding anniversary comes two days after the actor was showered with love in honor of his 69th birthday.

In a sweet post, Emma shared a photo of Bruce with one of their daughters, alongside a loving note.

"Just like you, we simply adore him. What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world. He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving 💞."

Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, also took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

"Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you ♥️," she wrote alongside a photo of her and the actor sitting beside each other on a couch, and photos of their three daughters, Rumer, 35, Tallulah, 30, and Scout, 32, posing with him when they were children.

Bruce's latest milestones come amid his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The Pulp Fiction star's family revealed his diagnosis in 2023. In the year since sharing the news with the world, Emma, Demi and their children have been vocal about his care and raising awareness to the condition connected to dementia that primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain and impacts a personality's personality, behavior and language, according to Mayo Clinic.

Earlier this month, Emma took to social media to hit back at "clickbait" headlines that were spreading misinformation about her husband's diagnosis. She emphasized that the claims about his quality of life were far from the truth, and shared the range of emotions in her family's latest chapter.

"There is grief and sadness. There's all of that. But you start a new chapter," she noted.

In September, Emma candidly spoke about the family's journey with navigating the diagnosis.

"There's so many beautiful things happening in our lives," she shared on the Today show. "It's just really important for me to look up from the grief and the sadness so that I can see what is happening around us. Bruce would really want us to be in the joy of what is, he would really want that for me and our family."

RELATED CONTENT: