Justin Timberlake made a hilarious TikTok fail!

Over the weekend, the "Selfish" singer uploaded a new video featuring his wife, Jessica Biel, his pal, Jimmy Fallon, and more celebrities participating in the latest trend.

In the trend, which is set to a version of Elvis Presley's "Burning Love," users jump out of the frame into one location, and into the frame of another. The trend has been done with people jumping from the airport and landing in their vacation destinations.

Justin Timberlake featured a hilarious TikTok fail with Jessica Biel - Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Timberlake and his crew didn't get the memo.

"The second half of the video will have to stay in Vegas," the "Drown" singer captioned the video.

The clip starts with Fallon making the leap, but instead of cutting to a new location, the clip continues with Biel and Anthony Anderson jumping out of the frame. In the end, Blake Griffin stands alone, before Fallon and Timberlake appear back in the frame and convince him to make the jump.

Timberlake and his crew's new destination is never shown.

Biel playfully made fun of the moment in the comments.

"What happens in Vegas...," she wrote.

Over the weekend, the all-star group participated in the 8 Am Golf Invitational in Las Vegas.

Timberlake also shared a video montage from the day on the green, featuring him and bestie Fallon goofing around on the course, and giving a look at the other participants which included Chandler Parsons and Taylor Lautner.

"We also golfed, part III ⛳️ @8amgolf," he wrote.

In the video, Timberlake dances on the course with Fallon and also gets handsy with his wife. The clip also features scenes of Timberlake showing off his golf skills and posing with the other participants of the tournament.

Timberlake is set to hit the road for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour on April 29. Ahead of his return to the stage, a source told ET that the GRAMMY-winning singer was ready to celebrate his latest chapter with his fans.

"Justin loves releasing new music and is so excited to be performing again. He really missed it and this has been in the works for a long time," the source said. "He loves his fans and the energy he gets from being onstage. He gets so much love, especially from his older fans who have been there with him since he first started."

