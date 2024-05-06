Demi Moore Makes an Unforgettable 2024 Met Gala Comeback

Demi Moore's return to the Met Gala was unforgettable.

The actress walked the 2024 Met Gala steps in an unexpected structural gown by Harris Reed, marking the first time she has attended the event in five years.

Demi Moore at the 2024 Met Gala. - GETTY

Moore, 61, turned heads on Monday wearing a diamond Cartier necklace and matching earrings. Her floor-length black column gown was made from archival vintage wallpaper.

Staying on the "Garden of Time" dress code, her getup featured a pink-and-white floral design and a protruding heart-shaped structural element with spiked arrows.

Her sleek black hair and soft makeup allowed for her dramatic outfit to take center stage.

Demi Moore at the 2024 Met Gala. - GETTY

Despite its commanding presence, Moore said her elegant dress was "not heavy at all."

The inspiration for the dress started with Moore's Cartier accessories.

"It all started with this incredible Cartier necklace that Demi is wearing," Reed told Ashley Graham on the Vogue red carpet. "It was inspired by the floral feeling it gave me. The whole piece is made of vintage archival wallpaper. We repurposed it. It's 11,000 hours of silk embroidery that we've repurposed into this idea of her blooming on the carpet. I wanted to be the vines to her thorns."

Moore last attended the Met Gala in 2019 in all-black gown with a plunging neckline by Saint Laurent.

