Keith Urban Only Has Eyes for Nicole Kidman at the 2024 Met Gala

Nicole Kidman had millions of eyes on her as she arrived at the 2024 Met Gala -- including her husband, Keith Urban.

The A-list couple showed up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday for fashion's biggest night, and it was filled with romance. Together, the pair attended this year's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and celebrated the theme -- "The Garden of Time."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attended the 2024 Met Gala. - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kidman was the picture of elegance in a mermaid gown that featured an ivory and silk top -- with matching gloves -- that perfectly melted into a feathered black skirt. Kidman's blonde tresses flowed past her shoulders as she took her moment on the carpet.

Speaking to ET, Kidman dished about her look, and how it's on theme with the romance.

"It was based on a beautiful Abaddon photo of Balenciaga dress and Demna recreated it with a little bit of a modern twist," she told ET. "It's kissing this gown to life which is sort of nice."

Nicole Kidman wore Balenciaga to the 2024 Met Gala. - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Close by was Urban -- who wore a classic black tux -- as he stepped to the side and watched his wife while photographers captured the moment. At one point, Kidman grabbed her man's hand and ushered him next to her on the carpet.

Kidman and Urban attended the gala last year and made their debut together in 2016. Kidman attended the event solo in 2005, and also when she made her debut in 2003.

Entertainment Tonight will be on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including live updates and all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

RELATED CONTENT: