Although it's somewhat hard to believe given his general chiseled handsomeness, Rob Lowe turned 60 on Sunday, and the star was feeling the love from his friends and family.

However, his son John Lowe poked some fun at his dad on the occasion, sharing a family photo that included himself, his brother Matthew, their mom Sheryl, and their dad. However, Rob's face had been crudely photoshopped, and replaced with John Stamos' head.

"If you could all be so kind, please send some birthday love my Dad’s way," John captioned the doctored snapshot. "HE’S SIXTY TODAY!!!! Love you forever, pops."

The joke post is likely in reference to the frequency with which Rob and John are often mistaken for one another by excited fans -- or comments John made last year in which he jokingly referred to himself as a more handsome version of Rob.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy took to Instagram as well to commemorate the milestone, and posted a snapshot of himself wearing a T-shirt with a throwback photo of himself from his teens, as well as his birthday.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes! Here’s to another 60 years," the handsome star captioned the pic.

The post was met with a wave of love and support from his famous friends, including Stamos himself -- who turned 60 back in August -- who quipped, "When people ask me why I look so young I tell him I drink the blood of Rob Lowe. Welcome to the 60s buddy."

Meanwhile, Rob's 9-1-1: Lone Star co-star Gina Torres, who wrote, "Happy Birthday to the minxiest Captain there’s ever been!!"

Actress Melissa Gilbert commented, "1964. Now THAT was a good year. Happy 60th old friend! Save me a seat. I’ll be there in May."

"Happy birthday man!" Lowe's Parks and Recreation co-star Adam Scott wrote. "Wish I looked this young when I was 12. Well done! 👏👏👏"

