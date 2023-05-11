Rob Lowe is soaking in the sea and sunshine as he celebrates a major sober milestone.

The 59-year-old actor shared a shirtless selfie on Wednesday as he marked the 33rd anniversary of his sobriety journey. In the photo, Lowe relaxes in the ocean and stares straight into the camera as if to address his followers directly.

"Thirty-three years ago today I found recovery and a tribe that has sustained me on my incredible, grateful journey," he captioned the image. "My life is full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs and fun. If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it, and are willing to work for it!"

The post comes one month after Lowe surprised his 28-year-old son, John Owen Lowe, with a five-year sobriety chip in an emotional interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"In fact, Johnny's five-year birthday was on Saturday," the St. Elmo's Fire star said. "And Johnny, I want to give you your five-year chip. I love you. I'm proud of you."

Back in 2020, Lowe opened up to reporters about how he credits Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler with helping him early on as he entered recovery.

"When I first got sober, my thought was, 'My life is over. The fun is done. And I’m not going to be cool anymore,'" Lowe told reporters while promoting his 9-1-1: Lone Starseries, which co-starred the rock singer's daughter, Liv Tyler. "I came home, I was maybe sober two or three weeks, maybe, and I got a phone call from Steven Tyler, who I did not know. He called me and he said, 'I heard you’re in recovery and just want to say, hey, it’s going to be great.'"

"And I thought, dude, if it’s good enough for f**king Steven Tyler, it’s good enough for me," Lowe said. "So he’s a big part of who I’ve become."

ET recently spoke with Lowe about his new Netflix comedy, Unstable, which teams him with his real-life son, John Owen.

"I mean, this is a dream come true, to be able to work with my son. To have him create something with Victor and I like this," Rob said, referring to fellow executive producer Victor Fresco. "And the way it's being received? That's the thing! It was fun to do, we love it, but you never know [how it's going to go over], and the reaction has been more than I ever could of hoped."

In the show, Rob plays an eccentric genius and leader of a bio-tech research company, while John plays his socially awkward son who comes to work for his father at the facility.

"It's a really fun part," Rob said of playing an odd-ball tech exec. "I mean, it better be, I came up with it myself. But it's a great character."

"And it's so fun to be able to do Lone Star on one side of the equation and then to come to Netflix and do this," he continued, referring to his hit Fox emergency rescue drama. For Rob, getting to work on a comedy and a drama at the same has showed him, "You can have the best of both worlds."

