Rob Lowe might want to take this as a sign to double check his phone contacts. The star reveals a hilariously cringe-worthy texting faux pas he made during the 81st Golden Globe Awards last week, when he fired off a congratulatory message to the wrong A-lister.

Recounting his storied history with Robert Downey, Jr., dating back to the actors' high school days, Lowe gushed with pride over the Oppenheimer star's Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Drama win. After Downey's powerful acceptance speech, Lowe felt compelled to send him a message of congratulations -- but it didn't go quite as he anticipated.

"I'm so excited for him and so I text him, 'So glad you won, that is the most beautiful acceptance speech I've heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it,'" Lowe recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I hit send and I realize, 'Oh s**t. I just sent that to Bradley Cooper.'"

Notably, Cooper was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, Best Director of a Motion Picture Drama, and Best Motion Picture Drama for his film, Maestro, although he did not win in any of the three categories. Also notably, Oppenheimer did win in all three of those categories, with Cillian Murphy named Best Actor, and Christopher Nolan Best Director.

"So then I was like, 'Oh, I gotta make it better' and I said, 'No, no, I meant that for Robert Downey, Jr.,'" Lowe continued. "I'm like, 'No! That's even worse. Make the guy feel worse.'"

Lowe says the "terrible" error was due to inputting "the wrong numbers under the wrong names," but that didn't stop him from unintentionally twisting the knife.

"I did it again," he admitted. "I mistakenly sent another one to Bradley."

In the end, it sounds like Cooper -- who has yet to win a Globe after nine nominations -- was a good sport about the snafu.

"He literally said, 'No, no, no, I like living vicariously through these mistakes,'" Lowe said.

Maestro is poised to continue its awards season run when the 96th Academy Awards nominations are revealed on Jan. 23, with Cooper's performance as legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein earning him plenty of buzz.

Earlier this month, the 49-year-old actor-filmmaker was on hand to accept the National Board Review's Icon Award. The organization touted Cooper as an "impressive actor, writer, producer, and director, who brings his passion, artistry, and dedication to everything he does, including his last beautifully sublime film, Maestro."

It was just last month when Cooper showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of Maestro with his and Irina Shayk's 6-year-old daughter in tow. Lea, who plays a younger version of Bernstein's daughter, Jamie, in the film, sported a leopard-print dress, tan flats, a cross-body purse, and some red lipstick for her red carpet debut. She held her proud dad's hand as he rocked a three-piece suit to celebrate the film.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

ET spoke to Cooper at the 2024 National Board of Review Gala in New York City, where he gushed over the fact Lea had a cameo in the film he starred in and directed.

"She was in the movie. Yeah, she was great. She was really awesome," he said.

But when it comes to Lea being his plus-one at the Oscars, Cooper played coy.

"I mean, let's see what happens," he said.

