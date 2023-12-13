Bradley Cooper was feeling the love at the Los Angeles premiere of his film, Maestro. The 48-year-old actor and director attended the event with his co-star, Carey Mulligan, as well as his and Irina Shayk's 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, who makes a cameo in the film.

Lea sported a leopard-print dress, tan flats, a cross-body purse, and some red lipstick for the special occasion. She held her proud dad's hand as he rocked a three-piece suit to celebrate the film, in which he plays legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Shayk showed her support for the two on her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of the film's poster with Cooper and Lea, writing, "Congrats @maestrofilm So proud Daddy and Lea."

Irina Shayk/ Instagram

Lea plays a younger version of Bernstein's daughter, Jamie, in the film, marking her first acting credit.

In addition to posing with Lea, Cooper was also joined by his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, who posed with Cooper on the red carpet.

Gaga rocked a blonde bob done by celebrity hairstylist Frederic Aspiras, who used a variety of Joico products to create the look, and wore a black pantsuit with silver detailing for the event.

As for Mulligan -- who plays Bernstein's wife, Felicia Montealegre, in Maestro -- she donned a shimmery off-the-shoulder Celine gown.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The film was produced by Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese and has already reeled in rave reviews from screenings at film festivals in New York, London and Venice. It premiered in select theaters on Nov. 22 and will debut Dec. 20 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: