Despite Bradley Cooper recently becoming an expert on the grill for a pop-up cheesesteak restaurant in New York City, the actor's Maestro co-star Carey Mulligan says she did not get a piece of the action.

Talking with ET's Nischelle Turner from the premiere of their new film, Mulligan, 38, admitted that she was painfully unaware of what a Philadelphia cheesesteak is and that her director, 48, did not bring her any to try while they were shooting the movie.

"No, I've heard about this, but I've had no, um, physical evidence yet," Mulligan said of Cooper's skills on the grill.

"No, Lenny didn't make cheesesteaks," the A Star Is Born actor replied, referencing the real-life inspiration for the film, Leonard Bernstein. "Lenny didn't even cook at all."

"No, he didn't," Mulligan responded. "He just smoked and waited to be fed."

Just days ago, Cooper was spotted serving up hundreds of cheesesteaks in Greenwich Village alongside Danny DiGiampietro, owner of South Philly's Angelo's Pizzeria. For the day's joint venture, the business was dubbed Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that all proceeds from the food truck's sales will help to feed New Yorkers in need.

"We just talked about doing a food truck and maybe opening up a cheesesteak place in New York," Cooper said Tuesday of how he and DiGiampiertro decided to take the leap. "So we decided to spend two days and make cheesesteaks for people."

TheImageDirect

During the pop-up, the actor's ex, Irina Shayk, and his rumored current girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, both stopped by to grab food from the truck.

Talking with ET, Cooper playfully refused to answer what the leading ladies of his life take on their own cheesesteaks, telling ET "I don't know, you got to ask them" and that a cheesesteak order is "very personal."

It didn't take long, however, for Mulligan to ask a question that

"Can I just --what is a cheesesteak?" asked Mulligan, a London native. "Like is it steak? Cheese on steak?"

"Well, it's like a homemade bread number one," replied Cooper. "You know, hollowed out, sliced rib eye, Cooper sharp cheese, caramelized onions."

"You're really selling it to me," Mulligan said in response.

"Yeah. I made 600 of them the other day," he joked back.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

In their new movie, Cooper plays the figured musician as he falls in love with actress Felicia Montealegre, played by Mulligan.

The film centers on Bernstein's marriage to Montealgre and the subsequent rollercoaster in the years after, including a brief split where Bernstein left Montealegre for music scholar Tom Cothran in 1976.

You can watch the trailer for Maestro in the player below:

Maestro also stars Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Michael Urie, Miriam Shor, Sam Nivola and Alexa Swinton.

The film was produced by Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese and has already reeled in rave reviews from screenings at film festivals in New York, London and Venice. It premieres in select theaters on Nov. 22 and debuts on Netflix on Dec. 20.

