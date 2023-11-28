If Bradley Cooper had his druthers, he would happily sing "Fly Eagles Fly" to celebrate a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win over thanking the Academy for his first-ever Oscar win any day of the week, and twice on Sunday.

The 48-year-old actor let it be known during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, where the Maestro star could barely allow host Howard Stern to finish the question before giving a definitive answer.

Cooper, a hardcore Eagles fan who grew up less than an hour outside of Philadelphia, beamed with pride at the fact that his 7-year-old daughter, Lea, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk, is also now an Eagles fan and knows when to cheer for the offense or defense.

But then Stern presented an interesting question.

"Sophie's choice for 2024: You win the Oscar -- not only for Best Director but Best Actor and [Maestro co-star] Carey Mulligan wins Best Actress -- or the Eagles have a Super Bowl victory?" Stern asked.

Cooper, a nine-time Oscar nominee, burst into laughter and replied, "The Eagles Super Bowl victory."

He added, "I know. I'm sick. I'm not lying."

He's not.

Cooper's fandom is obvious, never mind that he now lives in New York. Just recently, he was seen hootin' and hollerin' in Eagles owner Jeff Lurie's box at Lincoln Financial Field in the Eagles' rain-soaked, hard-earned win against the Buffalo Bills.

What's more, Cooper grew close to the team while filming David O. Russell's 2012 comedy-drama Silver Linings Playbook, in which Cooper's character is a huge Eagles fans.

And then there's this -- Cooper lent his voice to a snowball for an ESPN promo in which the snowball tries to bury the hatchet with Santa Claus nearly 50 years after Eagles fans infamously pelted Santa Claus with snowballs. The promo came months after ESPN spoofed the snowball incident in a fake -- but hilarious -- 30 for 30 documentary dubbed Ho, Ho, No.

It should also be noted that Cooper has already celebrated a Super Bowl win. He did so back in 2018 after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots, 41-33, to capture the franchise's lone Super Bowl win.

For that game, Cooper also celebrated in the owner's box.

RELATED CONTENT: