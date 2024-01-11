Bradley Cooper seems totally open to the idea of taking his 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, as his date to the 96th Academy Awards in March. After all, the kiddo already has red carpet experience under her belt.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Cooper at the 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Thursday in New York City, where he gushed over the fact Lea had a cameo in the film he starred in and directed.

"She was in the movie. Yeah, she was great. She was really awesome," he said.

But when it comes to Lea being his plus-one at the Oscars, Cooper played coy.

"I mean, let's see what happens," he said.

It's been a whirlwind year already for the 49-year-old actor. On Thursday, he was on hand to accept the National Board Review's Icon Award. The organization touted Cooper as an "impressive actor, writer, producer, and director, who brings his passion, artistry, and dedication to everything he does, including his last beautifully sublime film, Maestro."

Getty

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cooper's performance as legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). That award, though, ultimately went to Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer. The Hollywood Foreign Press also nominated Cooper in the director category, though that award went to Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.

That being said, there's growing buzz an Oscar nomination is imminent. Variety predicts Maestro will earn a Best Picture nom, and Cooper will be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

It was just last month when Cooper showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of Maestro with his and Irina Shayk's 6-year-old daughter in tow. Lea, who plays a younger version of Bernstein's daughter, Jamie, in the film, sported a leopard-print dress, tan flats, a cross-body purse, and some red lipstick for her red carpet debut. She held her proud dad's hand as he rocked a three-piece suit to celebrate the film.

And hopefully soon, an Oscar.

RELATED CONTENT: