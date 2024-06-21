Celebrating the best Black and minority entertainers of the year, the 2024 BET Awards is an event filled with our favorite celebrities, fearless fashion and endless fun — but more importantly, it recognizes those who have made an impact in music, film or sports.

In just over a week, the 2024 BET Awards will take place for a night to remember as the immensely talented Color Purple actress Taraji P. Henson hosts the event. Drake and Nicki Minaj lead the BET Award nominations with seven and six nods respectively. During the awards show, viewers can look forward to incredible performances by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Victoria Monét, Ice Spice and more. Mark your calendars, because the 2024 BET Awards are happening on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch the BET Awards on Paramount+

“I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the ‘BET Awards’ for the third time. I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment,” said Henson in a statement.

Henson also posted about the BET Awards hosting duties on her Instagram. She captioned the post, "@BET I’m coming home! The women are taking over #BETAwards and we are starting with ME as your host. June 30th we have an @usher tribute, performances you CAN’T miss, and a surprise guest you won’t believe. Get ready to watch the show as a family at 8 PM/ET 🎤🎤🎤💋💋💋"

The awards show premieres on BET, but if you don't have cable you can watch the show online via a live streaming service. Below, find details on how to watch the BET Awards at home.

ET, BET and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

When are the 2024 BET Awards?

The BET Awards are happening on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Where are the 2024 BET Awards?

The BET Awards will air on the BET channel live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

How to watch the 2024 BET Awards without cable:

If you don't have a cable package that includes the BET network, there are several options to live stream the awards show. One of the easiest and most affordable ways to stream the BET Awards is with a Paramount+ with Showtime plan.

Watch the BET Awards on Paramount+ BET Watch the BET Awards on Paramount+ Paramount+ users that have the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which costs $12 per month, can stream the BET Awards live. Those with the Paramount+ Essential plan can watch the awards show on demand the next day. Right now, both plans offer a free seven-day trial for new customers to watch the BET Awards for free. Plans starting at $6/month Watch on Paramount+

Another option to watch the BET Awards is with a live streaming service that includes BET in its offering. Services with BET include Sling TV, Hulu + Live. TV, FuboTV and Philo.

How to watch the 2024 BET Awards for free:

Thanks to free trials, it is possible to watch this year's BET Awards show without paying a dime. Hulu + Live TV has a 3-day trial, FuboTV has a 7-day trial and Philo has a 7-day trial. Sign up for any of these and cancel within the promotional window to watch the BET Awards for free.

Who is hosting the 2024 BET Awards?

Actress and singer Taraji P. Henson will host the BET Awards in 2024, after hosting it in 2021 and 2022. Henson is best known for her roles in Empire, Hidden Figures and The Color Purple.

Who is performing at the 2024 BET Awards?

This year's performers for the BET Awards include some serious star power. Ms. Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tyla, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey and Victoria Monét have all been announced as performers for the 2024 BET Awards.

Another big moment to look forward to at the 2024 BET Awards is when Usher will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. A secret special guest will present the award.

The 2024 BET Awards Nomination List:

Here is a full list of the nominees for the 2024 BET Awards.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

11:11, Chris Brown

A Gift & A Curse, Gunna

American Dream, 21 Savage

Coming Home, Usher

For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Drake

Jaguar II, Victoria Monét

Michael Killer, Mike

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA

Tyla

Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher

BEST GROUP

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

BEST COLLABORATION

"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

"America Has A Problem (Remix)," Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)

"Bongos," Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

"Carnival," ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti

"Don't Play With It (Remix)," Lola Brooke Feat. Latto & Yung Miami

"Everybody," Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Glorilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Agora Hills," Doja Cat

"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)

"Bongos," Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole

"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

BEST NEW ARTIST

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

"Award All of the Glory," Shirley Caesar

"All Things," Kirk Franklin

"Angel," Halle Bailey

"Come Jesus Come," Cece Winans

"Do You Believe in Love?," Erica Campbell

"God Problems," Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

"Me & U," Tems

"Try Love," Kirk Franklin

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD

"Agora Hills," Doja Cat

"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

"Gunna," Fukumean

"Lovin on Me," Jack Harlow

"Made for Me," Muni Long

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

"Sensational," Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay

"Texas Hold 'Em," Beyoncé

"Water," Tyla

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

Bk' (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

Raye (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa)

VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Bella (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler Icu (Africa)

BET HER

"16 Carriages," Beyoncé

"Blessings," Nicki Minaj Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"Commas," Ayra Starr

"Fly Girl," Flo Feat. Missy Elliott

"Hiss," Megan Thee Stallion

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

"Saturn," SZA

"Yeah Glo!," Glorilla

BEST MOVIE

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love

Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé

Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria Mccullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A'Ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Coco Gauff

Flau'Jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up