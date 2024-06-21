The 2024 BET Awards are happening on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming show.
Celebrating the best Black and minority entertainers of the year, the 2024 BET Awards is an event filled with our favorite celebrities, fearless fashion and endless fun — but more importantly, it recognizes those who have made an impact in music, film or sports.
In just over a week, the 2024 BET Awards will take place for a night to remember as the immensely talented Color Purple actress Taraji P. Henson hosts the event. Drake and Nicki Minaj lead the BET Award nominations with seven and six nods respectively. During the awards show, viewers can look forward to incredible performances by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Victoria Monét, Ice Spice and more. Mark your calendars, because the 2024 BET Awards are happening on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.
Watch the BET Awards on Paramount+
“I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the ‘BET Awards’ for the third time. I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment,” said Henson in a statement.
Henson also posted about the BET Awards hosting duties on her Instagram. She captioned the post, "@BET I’m coming home! The women are taking over #BETAwards and we are starting with ME as your host. June 30th we have an @usher tribute, performances you CAN’T miss, and a surprise guest you won’t believe. Get ready to watch the show as a family at 8 PM/ET 🎤🎤🎤💋💋💋"
The awards show premieres on BET, but if you don't have cable you can watch the show online via a live streaming service. Below, find details on how to watch the BET Awards at home.
ET, BET and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.
When are the 2024 BET Awards?
The BET Awards are happening on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Where are the 2024 BET Awards?
The BET Awards will air on the BET channel live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.
How to watch the 2024 BET Awards without cable:
If you don't have a cable package that includes the BET network, there are several options to live stream the awards show. One of the easiest and most affordable ways to stream the BET Awards is with a Paramount+ with Showtime plan.
Watch the BET Awards on Paramount+
Paramount+ users that have the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which costs $12 per month, can stream the BET Awards live. Those with the Paramount+ Essential plan can watch the awards show on demand the next day. Right now, both plans offer a free seven-day trial for new customers to watch the BET Awards for free.
Another option to watch the BET Awards is with a live streaming service that includes BET in its offering. Services with BET include Sling TV, Hulu + Live. TV, FuboTV and Philo.
Watch the BET Awards on Sling TV
You can access BET as well as 33 other channels with Sling TV's Orange Plan. Right now, new members can save 50% on their first month.
Watch the BET Awards on Hulu + Live TV
A standard Hulu + Live TV subscription gets you more than 75 channels, including BET, ABC, CBS, FOX and more. Right now, Hulu + Live TV is offering new users a free 3-day trial.
Watch the BET Awards on FuboTV
With Fubo's Pro plan, you can watch the BET Awards live or record and watch the awards show on your own time using the 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage that comes with the plan.
Watch the BET Awards on Philo
With Philo, users can access 70+ channels — including BET — for only $28 per month. It also has a free one week trial to test out the service.
How to watch the 2024 BET Awards for free:
Thanks to free trials, it is possible to watch this year's BET Awards show without paying a dime. Hulu + Live TV has a 3-day trial, FuboTV has a 7-day trial and Philo has a 7-day trial. Sign up for any of these and cancel within the promotional window to watch the BET Awards for free.
Who is hosting the 2024 BET Awards?
Actress and singer Taraji P. Henson will host the BET Awards in 2024, after hosting it in 2021 and 2022. Henson is best known for her roles in Empire, Hidden Figures and The Color Purple.
Who is performing at the 2024 BET Awards?
This year's performers for the BET Awards include some serious star power. Ms. Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tyla, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey and Victoria Monét have all been announced as performers for the 2024 BET Awards.
Another big moment to look forward to at the 2024 BET Awards is when Usher will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. A secret special guest will present the award.
The 2024 BET Awards Nomination List:
Here is a full list of the nominees for the 2024 BET Awards.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
11:11, Chris Brown
A Gift & A Curse, Gunna
American Dream, 21 Savage
Coming Home, Usher
For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Drake
Jaguar II, Victoria Monét
Michael Killer, Mike
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA
Tyla
Victoria Monét
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher
BEST GROUP
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
City Girls
Flo
Maverick City Music
Wanmor
BEST COLLABORATION
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
"America Has A Problem (Remix)," Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)
"Bongos," Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
"Carnival," ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti
"Don't Play With It (Remix)," Lola Brooke Feat. Latto & Yung Miami
"Everybody," Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Glorilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Red
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Agora Hills," Doja Cat
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)
"Bongos," Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
BEST NEW ARTIST
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
"Award All of the Glory," Shirley Caesar
"All Things," Kirk Franklin
"Angel," Halle Bailey
"Come Jesus Come," Cece Winans
"Do You Believe in Love?," Erica Campbell
"God Problems," Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
"Me & U," Tems
"Try Love," Kirk Franklin
VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
"Agora Hills," Doja Cat
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
"Gunna," Fukumean
"Lovin on Me," Jack Harlow
"Made for Me," Muni Long
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
"Sensational," Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay
"Texas Hold 'Em," Beyoncé
"Water," Tyla
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Bk' (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
Raye (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa)
VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Bella (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler Icu (Africa)
BET HER
"16 Carriages," Beyoncé
"Blessings," Nicki Minaj Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
"Commas," Ayra Starr
"Fly Girl," Flo Feat. Missy Elliott
"Hiss," Megan Thee Stallion
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
"Saturn," SZA
"Yeah Glo!," Glorilla
BEST MOVIE
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love
Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé
Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse
The Book of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
BEST ACTOR
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria Mccullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A'Ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Coco Gauff
Flau'Jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry