How to Watch the 2024 BET Awards Hosted by Taraji P. Henson Online: Time, Channel, Live Stream and More

How to Watch the BET Awards
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 6:20 AM PDT, June 21, 2024

The 2024 BET Awards are happening on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

Celebrating the best Black and minority entertainers of the year, the 2024 BET Awards is an event filled with our favorite celebrities, fearless fashion and endless fun — but more importantly, it recognizes those who have made an impact in music, film or sports.

In just over a week, the 2024 BET Awards will take place for a night to remember as the immensely talented Color Purple actress Taraji P. Henson hosts the event. Drake and Nicki Minaj lead the BET Award nominations with seven and six nods respectively. During the awards show, viewers can look forward to incredible performances by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Victoria Monét, Ice Spice and more. Mark your calendars, because the 2024 BET Awards are happening on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch the BET Awards on Paramount+

“I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the ‘BET Awards’ for the third time. I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment,” said Henson in a statement.

Henson also posted about the BET Awards hosting duties on her Instagram. She captioned the post, "@BET I’m coming home! The women are taking over #BETAwards and we are starting with ME as your host. June 30th we have an @usher tribute, performances you CAN’T miss, and a surprise guest you won’t believe. Get ready to watch the show as a family at 8 PM/ET 🎤🎤🎤💋💋💋"

The awards show premieres on BET, but if you don't have cable you can watch the show online via a live streaming service. Below, find details on how to watch the BET Awards at home.

ET, BET and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

When are the 2024 BET Awards?

The BET Awards are happening on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Where are the 2024 BET Awards?

The BET Awards will air on the BET channel live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

How to watch the 2024 BET Awards without cable:

If you don't have a cable package that includes the BET network, there are several options to live stream the awards show. One of the easiest and most affordable ways to stream the BET Awards is with a Paramount+ with Showtime plan.

Watch the BET Awards on Paramount+

Watch the BET Awards on Paramount+
BET

Watch the BET Awards on Paramount+

Paramount+ users that have the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which costs $12 per month, can stream the BET Awards live. Those with the Paramount+ Essential plan can watch the awards show on demand the next day. Right now, both plans offer a free seven-day trial for new customers to watch the BET Awards for free.

Plans starting at $6/month

Watch on Paramount+

Another option to watch the BET Awards is with a live streaming service that includes BET in its offering. Services with BET include Sling TV, Hulu + Live. TV, FuboTV and Philo.

Watch the BET Awards on Sling TV

Watch the BET Awards on Sling TV
Sling TV

Watch the BET Awards on Sling TV

You can access BET as well as 33 other channels with Sling TV's Orange Plan. Right now, new members can save 50% on their first month. 

$40 $20

for the first month

Watch on Sling TV

Watch the BET Awards on Hulu + Live TV

Watch the BET Awards on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu

Watch the BET Awards on Hulu + Live TV

A standard Hulu + Live TV subscription gets you more than 75 channels, including BET, ABC, CBS, FOX and more. Right now, Hulu + Live TV is offering new users a free 3-day trial. 

Plans starting at $77/month

Free 3-Day Trial

Watch on Hulu + Live TV

Watch the BET Awards on FuboTV

Watch the BET Awards on FuboTV
FuboTV

Watch the BET Awards on FuboTV

With Fubo's Pro plan, you can watch the BET Awards live or record and watch the awards show on your own time using the 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage that comes with the plan. 

Plans starting at $80/month

Free 7-Day Trial

Watch on FuboTV

Watch the BET Awards on Philo

Watch the BET Awards on Philo
Philo TV

Watch the BET Awards on Philo

With Philo, users can access 70+ channels — including BET — for only $28 per month. It also has a free one week trial to test out the service.

Plans starting at $28/month

Free 7-Day Trial

Watch on Philo

How to watch the 2024 BET Awards for free:

Thanks to free trials, it is possible to watch this year's BET Awards show without paying a dime. Hulu + Live TV has a 3-day trial, FuboTV has a 7-day trial and Philo has a 7-day trial. Sign up for any of these and cancel within the promotional window to watch the BET Awards for free.

Who is hosting the 2024 BET Awards?

Actress and singer Taraji P. Henson will host the BET Awards in 2024, after hosting it in 2021 and 2022. Henson is best known for her roles in Empire, Hidden Figures and The Color Purple.

Who is performing at the 2024 BET Awards?

This year's performers for the BET Awards include some serious star power. Ms. Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tyla, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey and Victoria Monét have all been announced as performers for the 2024 BET Awards.

Another big moment to look forward to at the 2024 BET Awards is when Usher will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. A secret special guest will present the award.

The 2024 BET Awards Nomination List: 

Here is a full list of the nominees for the 2024 BET Awards.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
11:11, Chris Brown 
A Gift & A Curse, Gunna 
American Dream, 21 Savage 
Coming Home, Usher 
For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Drake 
Jaguar II, Victoria Monét 
Michael Killer, Mike 
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé 
Coco Jones 
Doja Cat 
H.E.R. 
Muni Long 
SZA 
Tyla 
Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
brent Faiyaz 
Bryson Tiller 
Burna Boy 
Chris Brown 
Drake 
Fridayy 
October London 
Usher

BEST GROUP
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign 
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne 
41 
Blxst & Bino Rideaux 
City Girls 
Flo 
Maverick City Music 
Wanmor

BEST COLLABORATION
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole 
"America Has A Problem (Remix)," Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar 
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua) 
"Bongos," Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion 
"Carnival," ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti 
"Don't Play With It (Remix)," Lola Brooke Feat. Latto & Yung Miami 
"Everybody," Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Uzi Vert 
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage 
"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST 
Cardi B 
Doja Cat 
Glorilla 
Ice Spice 
Latto 
Megan Thee Stallion 
Nicki Minaj 
Sexyy Red

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
21 Savage 
Burna Boy 
Drake 
Future 
Gunna 
J. Cole 
Kendrick Lamar 
Lil Wayne

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Agora Hills," Doja Cat 
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole 
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua) 
"Bongos," Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion 
"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole 
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage 
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét 
"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom 
Child.
 Cole Bennett 
Dave Meyers 
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson 
Offset 
Tems 
Tyler, The Creator

BEST NEW ARTIST
41 
4Batz 
Ayra Starr 
Bossman Dlow 
Fridayy 
October London 
Sexyy Red 
Tyla

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
"Award All of the Glory," Shirley Caesar 
"All Things," Kirk Franklin 
"Angel," Halle Bailey 
"Come Jesus Come," Cece Winans 
"Do You Believe in Love?," Erica Campbell 
"God Problems," Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore 
"Me & U," Tems 
"Try Love," Kirk Franklin

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
"Agora Hills," Doja Cat     
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole    
"Gunna," Fukumean                    
"Lovin on Me," Jack Harlow
"Made for Me," Muni Long                    
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét                  
"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza         
"Sensational," Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay    
"Texas Hold 'Em," Beyoncé                    
"Water," Tyla                        

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Bk' (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
Raye (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa)

VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Bella (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler Icu (Africa)

BET HER
"16 Carriages," Beyoncé 
"Blessings," Nicki Minaj Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard 
"Commas," Ayra Starr 
"Fly Girl," Flo Feat. Missy Elliott 
"Hiss," Megan Thee Stallion 
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét 
"Saturn," SZA 
"Yeah Glo!," Glorilla

BEST MOVIE
American Fiction 
Bob Marley: One Love 
Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé 
Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse 
The Book of Clarence 
The Color Purple 
The Equalizer 3 
The Little Mermaid

BEST ACTOR
Anthony Mackie 
Colman Domingo 
Damson Idris 
Denzel Washington 
Donald Glover 
Idris Elba 
Jeffrey Wright 
Lakeith Stanfield

BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett 
Ayo Edebiri 
Coco Jones 
Danielle Brooks 
Fantasia 
Halle Bailey 
Issa Rae 
Regina King 

YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Akira Akbar 
Blue Ivy Carter 
Demi Singleton 
Heiress Diana Harris 
Jabria Mccullum 
Jalyn Hall 
Leah Jeffries 
Van Van

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A'Ja Wilson 
Angel Reese 
Coco Gauff 
Flau'Jae Johnson 
Juju Watkins 
Naomi Osaka 
Sha'Carri Richardson 
Simone Biles 

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Anthony Edwards 
Gervonta Davis 
Jalen Brunson 
Jalen Hurts 
Kyrie Irving 
Lebron James 
Patrick Mahomes 
Stephen Curry

