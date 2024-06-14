Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Mariah Carey celebrated the 25th anniversary of her iconic album, Rainbow, by releasing an expanded edition, with new remixes of hits like "Thank God I Found You" and "Heartbreaker," her VH1 Divas performance of "Can't Take That Away (Mariah's Theme)" and a cappella renditions of "Bliss" and "There for Me."
Pharrell Williams returned with another animated soundtrack bop, dropping "Double Life" from the upcoming Despicable Me 4, Jelly Roll shared the official release of his new single, "I'm Not Okay," and Normani dropped her first official solo studio album, DOPAMINE.
Plus, new music from Luke Combs, Billy Porter, Vanessa Williams, LL Cool J, Khalid and more.
Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!
Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition – Mariah Carey
"Double Life" from Despicable Me 4 – Pharrell Williams
"I Am Not Okay" – Jelly Roll
"Saturday Night Special" – LL COOL J feat. Rick Ross & Fat Joe
DOPAMINE – Normani
Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs
"Leap" – Billy Porter
Legs (Keep Dancing): The Remixes EP – Vanessa Williams
"Adore U" – Khalid
"Me Before You" – Kygo with Plested
"2 Million Secrets" – NE-YO
SPEAK NOW – Moneybagg Yo
CLUB HEAT – Tove Lo & SG Lewis
"The Door" – Teddy Swims & Tiago PZK
NA – NAEYEON from TWICE
"I Am" – Michaela Jaé
Why Lawd? – NxWorries
"Among Friends" – NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis
Cedar Walls & Whiskey – Blanco Brown
"Chicokis" – Nicky Jam & Ryan Castro
From Where I’m Sippin’ (Deluxe) – Chris Lane
"Too Easy" from Twisters: The Album – Tanner Adell
"Spiral" – Sofi Tukker
For all my eyes have seen – Rowan Drake
"I'm Coming Home" – Nina Nesbitt
"Era" – Tayla Parx feat. Tkay Maidza
VANTABLACK – Lalah Hathaway
"Coldstar" – Gallant
"Every Storm" – Lily Williams
"Dust Off Your Boots" – Adam Mac
"Younger Guys" – Brooke Alexx
