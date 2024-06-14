Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Mariah Carey celebrated the 25th anniversary of her iconic album, Rainbow, by releasing an expanded edition, with new remixes of hits like "Thank God I Found You" and "Heartbreaker," her VH1 Divas performance of "Can't Take That Away (Mariah's Theme)" and a cappella renditions of "Bliss" and "There for Me."

Pharrell Williams returned with another animated soundtrack bop, dropping "Double Life" from the upcoming Despicable Me 4, Jelly Roll shared the official release of his new single, "I'm Not Okay," and Normani dropped her first official solo studio album, DOPAMINE.

Plus, new music from Luke Combs, Billy Porter, Vanessa Williams, LL Cool J, Khalid and more.

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!

Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition – Mariah Carey



Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Double Life" from Despicable Me 4 – Pharrell Williams

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Am Not Okay" – Jelly Roll

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Saturday Night Special" – LL COOL J feat. Rick Ross & Fat Joe

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

DOPAMINE – Normani

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Leap" – Billy Porter

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Legs (Keep Dancing): The Remixes EP – Vanessa Williams

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Adore U" – Khalid

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Me Before You" – Kygo with Plested

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"2 Million Secrets" – NE-YO

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

SPEAK NOW – Moneybagg Yo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

CLUB HEAT – Tove Lo & SG Lewis

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Door" – Teddy Swims & Tiago PZK

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

NA – NAEYEON from TWICE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Am" – Michaela Jaé

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Why Lawd? – NxWorries

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Among Friends" – NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Cedar Walls & Whiskey – Blanco Brown

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Chicokis" – Nicky Jam & Ryan Castro

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

From Where I’m Sippin’ (Deluxe) – Chris Lane

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Too Easy" from Twisters: The Album – Tanner Adell

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Spiral" – Sofi Tukker

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

For all my eyes have seen – Rowan Drake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I'm Coming Home" – Nina Nesbitt

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Era" – Tayla Parx feat. Tkay Maidza

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

VANTABLACK – Lalah Hathaway

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Coldstar" – Gallant

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Every Storm" – Lily Williams

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dust Off Your Boots" – Adam Mac

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Younger Guys" – Brooke Alexx

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

