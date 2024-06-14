Miley Cyrus Says This Drug Left Her Unable to Drive for 3 Days

Miley Cyrus has learned her lesson! On the latest episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, the 31-year-old "Flowers" singer opened up about leading a mostly sober lifestyle after years of partaking in drugs and alcohol.

"I will randomly take one small puff off my mom's joint, pretty much never because it's way too strong," Miley said. "My mom [Tish Cyrus] gave Wiz Khalifa a panic attack 'cause her weed was too heavy."

The GRAMMY winner amended her statement, noting that she no longer smokes Tish's weed after one particularly intense incident.

"I don't smoke my mom's weed anymore. The last time I smoked her weed was a couple weeks ago, and I did walk in and take the smallest puff ever and I couldn't drive for what felt like three days," Miley told Letterman, adding, "and I didn't know who I was."

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the MTV EMA's 2013 at the Ziggo Dome on Nov. 10, 2013 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

As for whether she'll take a puff again, Miley quipped, "Usually, I fake it to be cool for my mom."

Miley said that she was the one to turn Tish on to smoking weed, getting her some to help with her anxiety while her daughter was on tour.

"She goes, 'OK, but just don't tell anybody 'cause I'm a good Christian woman.' But she loved it. She had the best time and she smoked weed ever since," Miley shared.

Tish also appeared on the special, talking about parenting the former child star.

"Honestly, I think my biggest fear was her moving out. She definitely had financial ways to be able to move out before she was 18 and you see that a lot with kids in Hollywood. But she didn't," Tish said. "I think I really picked my battles with her."

Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley also touched on her complicated relationship with dad Billy Ray Cyrus. Billy Ray and Tish divorced in 2022, and Tish went on to remarry Dominic Purcell. Billy Ray married Firerose, but filed for divorce in May after just several months of marriage.

When asked in the special if her father -- who preceded her in musical stardom -- is her personal hero, Miley paused for a long moment before confessing, "I mean, honestly, my mom is my hero."

However, she said she still has a "lot of love" for Billy Ray, noting that the way each of her parents contributed to her successes today "can’t be weighed on the same scale."

She added that while she inherited her father's "perspective and reality on life," it was Tish who truly raised her.

