The hottest acts will be taking the 2024 BET Awards stage by storm! On Wednesday, BET announced that Megan Thee Stallion is set to open this month's show, joining the jam-packed list of performers making Culture's Biggest Night the best so far.

Childish Gambino, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius and Summer Walker will be hitting the stage along with previously announced performers, including Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tyla, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey and Victoria Monét. Will Smith will also take the stage to debut a new, original song, which he's set to perform live.

Additionally, Tanner Adell will perform on the BET Amplified stage.

It'll be an exciting night celebrating Black excellence across music, television, film and sports, and the nominations are stacked.

Taraji P. Henson will be back to host the annual awards show for the third time on Sunday, June 30 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taraji P. Henson will host the 2024 BET Awards, her third year serving as the award show emcee. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Golden Globe-winning actress previously hosted the 2021 BET Awards, where she used the opportunity to honor some iconic Black women who have impacted pop culture. Henson started the show with a memorable opening monologue and had roses handed out to several women in the room, including Zendaya, Jazmine Sullivan, Issa Rae and "Queen" Maxine Waters. She also donned various ensembles throughout the show that honored and celebrated the styles and looks of some groundbreaking artists.

In 2022, Henson took to the stage as the annual awards show's official emcee once again, and kicked off the event by bringing attention to SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that protected the right to an abortion.

This year, the show will be paying special tribute to Usher, who will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The "Love in this Club" singer, 45, will join a celebrated list of game-changers and industry pioneers who have left a lasting impact on the culture and entertainment.

Previous Lifetime Achievement BET Award recipients include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition and Busta Rhymes.

Usher will receive this year's prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award - Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The honor will also feature a line-up of star-studded guests who will take the stage to present and truly celebrate the artists. The list of presenters announced on Friday were Andra Day, Colman Domingo, DC Young Fly, Devale Ellis, Jay Ellis, Jessica Betts, Ms. Pat, Niecy Nash-Betts and Saucy Santana. But there will be more.

Meanwhile, Drake leads this year's slate of BET nominees with seven nods, including Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration with Sexyy Red and SZA for "Rich Baby Daddy," and twice for Video of the Year for "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole and "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red and SZA.

Nicki Minaj reigns as the most nominated woman with six nominations, including Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua, BET Her with Tasha Cobbs Leonard for "Blessings" and twice for Best Collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert for "Everybody" and "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on BET Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.