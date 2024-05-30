BET Awards 2024: Usher to Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

Usher is set to get some well-earned recognition at this year's BET Awards.

The BET Awards will soon be celebrating this past year in Black excellence across music, television, film and sports -- and between a packed performance line-up and the award presentations themselves, the show will be paying special tribute to the "Love in this Club" artist.

Usher, 45, will be honored this year with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award, which is presented to gamechangers and industry pioneers who have left a lasting impact on the culture and entertainment.

"The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades," shared Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, in a press release announcing the special honor. "From his multiple appearances on 106 & Park, to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards."

"From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black Excellence," Orlando added. "We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon."

Previous Lifetime Achievement BET Award recipients include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition, and Busta Rhymes, among many others.

The honor will also feature a line-up of surprise guests who will take the stage to present and truly celebrate the artist. The special guests will be announced at a later date.

It's been a big year for Usher, who served as the Super Bowl halftime performer back in February.

Meanwhile, Drake leads this year's slate of BET nominees with seven nods, including Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration with Sexyy Red and SZA for "Rich Baby Daddy," and twice for Video of the Year for "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole and "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red and SZA.

Nicki Minaj reigns as the most nominated woman of the night with six nominations, including Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua, BET Her with Tasha Cobbs Leonard for "Blessings" and twice for Best Collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert for "Everybody" and "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on BET Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.

