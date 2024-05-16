Awards

BET Awards 2024: Drake and Nicki Minaj Lead the Pack With the Most Nominations

The annual awards show will air live on BET on Sunday, June 30.

Culture's biggest night is quickly approaching! The BET Awards is back to celebrate Black excellence across music, television, film and sports, and the nominations are stacked.

This year's list of nominees -- announced by the network on Thursday -- is led by Drake, who scored the prize of most nominated with seven nods, including Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration with Sexyy Red and SZA for "Rich Baby Daddy," and twice for Video of the Year for "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole and "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red and SZA. 

Nicki Minaj reigns as the most nominated woman of the night with six nominations, including Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of The Year for "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua, BET Her with Tasha Cobbs Leonard for "Blessings" and twice for Best Collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert for "Everybody" and "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua.

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét earned the third-highest number of nods, with five nominations each, followed by 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher with four nominations each. 

Nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

See the full list of nominees below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
11:11, Chris Brown 
A Gift & A Curse, Gunna 
American Dream, 21 Savage 
Coming Home, Usher 
For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Drake 
Jaguar II, Victoria Monét 
Michael Killer, Mike 
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé 
Coco Jones 
Doja Cat 
H.E.R. 
Muni Long 
SZA 
Tyla 
Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
brent Faiyaz 
Bryson Tiller 
Burna Boy 
Chris Brown 
Drake 
Fridayy 
October London 
Usher

BEST GROUP
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign 
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne 
41 
Blxst & Bino Rideaux 
City Girls 
Flo 
Maverick City Music 
Wanmor

BEST COLLABORATION
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole 
"America Has A Problem (Remix)," Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar 
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua) 
"Bongos," Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion 
"Carnival," ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti 
"Don't Play With It (Remix)," Lola Brooke Feat. Latto & Yung Miami 
"Everybody," Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Uzi Vert 
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage 
"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST 
Cardi B 
Doja Cat 
Glorilla 
Ice Spice 
Latto 
Megan Thee Stallion 
Nicki Minaj 
Sexyy Red

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
21 Savage 
Burna Boy 
Drake 
Future 
Gunna 
J. Cole 
Kendrick Lamar 
Lil Wayne

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Agora Hills," Doja Cat 
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole 
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua) 
"Bongos," Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion 
"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole 
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage 
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét 
"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom 
Child.
 Cole Bennett 
Dave Meyers 
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson 
Offset 
Tems 
Tyler, The Creator

BEST NEW ARTIST
41 
4Batz 
Ayra Starr 
Bossman Dlow 
Fridayy 
October London 
Sexyy Red 
Tyla

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
"Award All of the Glory," Shirley Caesar 
"All Things," Kirk Franklin 
"Angel," Halle Bailey 
"Come Jesus Come," Cece Winans 
"Do You Believe in Love?," Erica Campbell 
"God Problems," Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore 
"Me & U," Tems 
"Try Love," Kirk Franklin

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
"Agora Hills," Doja Cat     
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole    
"Gunna," Fukumean                    
"Lovin on Me," Jack Harlow
"Made for Me," Muni Long                    
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét                  
"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza         
"Sensational," Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay    
"Texas Hold 'Em," Beyoncé                    
"Water," Tyla                        

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Bk' (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
Raye (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa)

VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Bella (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler Icu (Africa)

BET HER
"16 Carriages," Beyoncé 
"Blessings," Nicki Minaj Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard 
"Commas," Ayra Starr 
"Fly Girl," Flo Feat. Missy Elliott 
"Hiss," Megan Thee Stallion 
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét 
"Saturn," SZA 
"Yeah Glo!," Glorilla

BEST MOVIE
American Fiction 
Bob Marley: One Love 
Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé 
Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse 
The Book of Clarence 
The Color Purple 
The Equalizer 3 
The Little Mermaid

BEST ACTOR
Anthony Mackie 
Colman Domingo 
Damson Idris 
Denzel Washington 
Donald Glover 
Idris Elba 
Jeffrey Wright 
Lakeith Stanfield

BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett 
Ayo Edebiri 
Coco Jones 
Danielle Brooks 
Fantasia 
Halle Bailey 
Issa Rae 
Regina King 

YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Akira Akbar 
Blue Ivy Carter 
Demi Singleton 
Heiress Diana Harris 
Jabria Mccullum 
Jalyn Hall 
Leah Jeffries 
Van Van

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A'Ja Wilson 
Angel Reese 
Coco Gauff 
Flau'Jae Johnson 
Juju Watkins 
Naomi Osaka 
Sha'Carri Richardson 
Simone Biles 

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Anthony Edwards 
Gervonta Davis 
Jalen Brunson 
Jalen Hurts 
Kyrie Irving 
Lebron James 
Patrick Mahomes 
Stephen Curry

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on BET Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.

