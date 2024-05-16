The annual awards show will air live on BET on Sunday, June 30.
Culture's biggest night is quickly approaching! The BET Awards is back to celebrate Black excellence across music, television, film and sports, and the nominations are stacked.
This year's list of nominees -- announced by the network on Thursday -- is led by Drake, who scored the prize of most nominated with seven nods, including Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration with Sexyy Red and SZA for "Rich Baby Daddy," and twice for Video of the Year for "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole and "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red and SZA.
Nicki Minaj reigns as the most nominated woman of the night with six nominations, including Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of The Year for "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua, BET Her with Tasha Cobbs Leonard for "Blessings" and twice for Best Collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert for "Everybody" and "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua.
J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét earned the third-highest number of nods, with five nominations each, followed by 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher with four nominations each.
Nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.
See the full list of nominees below:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
11:11, Chris Brown
A Gift & A Curse, Gunna
American Dream, 21 Savage
Coming Home, Usher
For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Drake
Jaguar II, Victoria Monét
Michael Killer, Mike
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA
Tyla
Victoria Monét
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher
BEST GROUP
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
City Girls
Flo
Maverick City Music
Wanmor
BEST COLLABORATION
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
"America Has A Problem (Remix)," Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)
"Bongos," Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
"Carnival," ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti
"Don't Play With It (Remix)," Lola Brooke Feat. Latto & Yung Miami
"Everybody," Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Glorilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Red
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Agora Hills," Doja Cat
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)
"Bongos," Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
BEST NEW ARTIST
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
"Award All of the Glory," Shirley Caesar
"All Things," Kirk Franklin
"Angel," Halle Bailey
"Come Jesus Come," Cece Winans
"Do You Believe in Love?," Erica Campbell
"God Problems," Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
"Me & U," Tems
"Try Love," Kirk Franklin
VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
"Agora Hills," Doja Cat
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
"Gunna," Fukumean
"Lovin on Me," Jack Harlow
"Made for Me," Muni Long
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
"Rich Baby Daddy," Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
"Sensational," Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay
"Texas Hold 'Em," Beyoncé
"Water," Tyla
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Bk' (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
Raye (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa)
VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Bella (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler Icu (Africa)
BET HER
"16 Carriages," Beyoncé
"Blessings," Nicki Minaj Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
"Commas," Ayra Starr
"Fly Girl," Flo Feat. Missy Elliott
"Hiss," Megan Thee Stallion
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
"Saturn," SZA
"Yeah Glo!," Glorilla
BEST MOVIE
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love
Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé
Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse
The Book of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
BEST ACTOR
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria Mccullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A'Ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Coco Gauff
Flau'Jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
The 2024 BET Awards will air live on BET Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.
